Amazon Driver Delivers More Than Packages On Mother's Day, Is Caught On Camera Pooping On Customer's Porch

Taking a dump whenever and wherever is inexplicably hot in the streets in 2025. That is a sad reality that we need to put some more resources into stopping.

For those who thought we'd be on to flying cars by now, I'm here to report that we haven't moved on from using the bathroom outside, even where indoor plumbing is readily available.

The latest to use the bathroom outside is an Amazon delivery driver who left more than packages on a couple of customer's front porches in Los Angeles on Mother's Day. The special deliveries were caught on camera too.

In one video, the delivery driver can be seen walking away from the scene of one of the crimes against humanity, pulling up her shorts after leaving behind what looks like a pile of crap along with the family's Amazon package.

In another homeowner surveillance video taken later that morning, the same driver can be seen urinating on a porch next to a package she delivered.

Amazon parted ways quickly with the poop-delivering driver

I suppose she deserves a tiny bit of credit for delivering the packages, not just reliving herself on these porches. There was nothing stopping her.

She could have easily just left behind the poop and the pee. KTLA reports that the woman isn’t going to be delivering packages for Amazon any longer.

As for the special deliveries that she also made, let's hope those come to an end as well. The last thing anyone wants from this is for it to start becoming a trend.

Amazon said in a statement to KTLA, "We’re deeply disturbed by the unacceptable behavior of this delivery driver and apologize to the customers involved. We immediately identified the driver and they are no longer delivering on behalf of Amazon."

There is one positive that came from all of this. Whether intentionally or not, the now-former Amazon driver did give these two customers a Mother's Day they'll never forget. The pressure is now on them to top the time that Amazon delivery driver took a dump on the porch.