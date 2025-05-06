The 'Delco Pooper' Appears To Have An OnlyFans, Because Of Course She Does

An absolutely insane road rage incident captivated the internet last week. A viral video surfaced showing a woman, affectionately referred to as the Philly Pooper by some and the Delco Pooper by others, settling a dispute with a fellow driver with diarrhea.

The disgusting and slightly impressive scene that left the hood of a vehicle covered in poop led to the arrest of the alleged pooper, 44-year-old Christina Solometo.

She was charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, criminal mischief, harassment and depositing waste on the highway.

Solometo, the alleged Delco Pooper, was laughing and smiling as she was arrested. She claimed, as she was being placed in the back of the police car, that she was being chased before resorting to taking a dump on the car.

She was all smiles for her mugshot as well, then delivered an all-time line to the police about the incident. She told them, reports TMZ, "It was a clean poop, I didn’t even have to wipe."

Most people probably thought after seeing the viral video that they'd never hear anything else about the incident. There are wild viral videos that pop up on the internet all the time, and you never find out what happened to those involved.

This obviously isn’t one of those instances. The news of the Delco Pooper's arrest is out there and now, thanks to a reporter at the Philadelphia Magazine, we know even more about her. She's not just a viral shooting star.

The Delco Pooper reportedly has an OnlyFans specializing in fetish content

She's an OnlyFans content creator specializing in fetish content. Not that kind of fetish content, although it turns out for the right price anything is possible.

The reporter said that after reaching out to her that he received a call from her Facebook account under the name Christina M Shythead, which there's also an Instagram account for and is evidently her chosen name on social media.

He had some questions for Solometo about her OnlyFans, which he says she runs under the name Neen and appears to be foot fetish oriented, based on the bio that, in part, states, "Neen, here and I would love to show you my pretty toes, decorated with your favorite color nail polish."

The bio also leaves open the possibility of "special" requests. So he had to ask if, given the nature of her clean pooping abilities, she did anything like that.

"Regarding your OnlyFans account, I know that some women on OF specialize in, well, scatological porn. Given the events of your week, I was wondering if that’s something you delve into," the Philadelphia Magazine reporter asked the accused Delco Pooper.

"You want me to fucking shit on you?" she replied. "I want 5k and I’m bringing a body guard!"

If that isn’t the exact response you expected, I don’t know what is. Will there be more to come from the Delco Pooper? Who can really say? I doubt there are many who would have predicted that we'd be here right now after that incredible viral clip made the rounds.