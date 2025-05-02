The Philly Pooper Has Been Caught After Dropping A Load On Someone's Car

"We got her, Chief!"

I can only imagine that's what went over the Philadelphia police radio when the Philly Pooper was nabbed on Thursday in what was, by all accounts, a clean arrest. Two days earlier, however, it was an absolute mess, literally, after a 44-year-old woman dropped her pants, squatted and released one heck of a dump on someone's car during a road rage incident.

Philly, am I right?

You can watch the NSFW video here:

WOMAN FILMED ON CAMERA DROPPING DEUCE ON CAR

Christina Solometo was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, criminal mischief, harassment and depositing waste on the highway after getting into it with a driver after one of them cut off the other while driving in a Philly suburb.

As the two begin arguing, video footage shows Solometo become irate, get out of her car, square up right in the middle of the car's front grill and let the floodgates open before hopping back into her car and driving away. Stay classy, Philadelphia!

Solometo may have thought that she was in the clear, as the driver of the vehicle didn't have their phone out and wasn't recording what had just happened. However, just like when things go from bad to worse after a nice White Castle slider lunch, Solometo's act was caught by a bystander who recorded it and sent it to the police.

Talk about a mess.

'POOPING WAS BETTER THAN FIGHTING'

Christina's mugshot photo has since gone viral in which she is seen grinning from ear-to-ear.

"It was a clean poop, I didn’t even have to wipe," the Philly Pooper allegedly told police, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. She went on to defend her actions by saying that dropping a deuce was better than resorting to fighting.

… Was it really though, Christina?

Something tells me that the next time you go to the supermarket, people are going to give you quite the stare.

And don't even think about shaking hands with anyone in your neighborhood ever again.

And hopefully you have a good job, because that will be more awkward than Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's job interviews in Step Brothers.

