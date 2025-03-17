Eva Longoria Returns To U.S. To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday & Kicks Off Festivities In Next To Nothing

Eva Longoria turned 50 on Saturday, and she was in Miami over the weekend to celebrate with her friends and family, including some recognizable names. I guess the United States isn’t as "dystopian" as she made it out to be after Donald Trump won the election.

So she left California to continue splitting time between Spain and Mexico, and she made an announcement that she was leaving because of something about the election and anxiety or whatever. Her departure could have been much worse.

Longoria could have shaved her head, completely lost her mind, and gone on a sex strike. But she didn't do that. No, she slipped into a bikini and dumped out content from a Christmas vacation.

That's a sign that she didn’t go off the deep end. Not yet anyway, there's still plenty of time for that. But given the bikini Christmas present and the fact that she made a trip to Miami for her birthday, it doesn’t seem like that will be anytime soon.

Longoria's month-long birthday festivities are just getting underway, and she kicked them off with a "This is 50" Instagram post of her in next to nothing.

Eva Longoria plans to celebrate her 50th birthday for an entire month

This isn’t the sort of behavior of someone on the edge prepared to take drastic measures. According to TMZ, the now 50-year-old had the liquor flowing at her party.

She wasn’t organizing a political rally or anything. This was a birthday party, and she was having a good time with the likes of Becky G, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwyane Wade, Bad Gyal and Lele Pons to name a few.

On Monday, Longoria made it clear that the celebration of her 50th had just started. She wrote, "Grateful to have begun celebrating my birthday (as it will be a month long 🤭) I felt so loved! Thank you to everyone who wished me a happy birthday! Ready for this new decade ✨"

Welcome back Eva Longoria, if only for a few days. I'm sure this wasn’t the first time you've returned since fleeing the dystopian United States, nor will it be your last time back.

Happy birthday and welcome to the exclusive club of 50-plus actresses and models who still have their fastballs.

The only requirements to remain in the club are to not get too crazy and to keep churning out bikini content.