Eva Longoria Dumps Out Bikini Content From Her Christmas Vacation

Eva Longoria, who couldn't wait to move out of the United States once Donald Trump was elected President, checked in this week from an undisclosed tropical location.

The black-bikini-wearing Longoria, who turns 50 in March, told the world in November that her life in California "is done now" that that she'd had enough of the homelessness, taxes and Trump being president.

"Out of office," Longoria, who worked hard to get Kamala Harris elected, told her fans this week.

To her credit, she's in her 40s and posting bikini photos unlike most of the Hollywoood weirdos who turn into yoga and self-help quacks in their 40s. Longoria might be a Lib quack, but she hasn't fallen all the way down the total quack rabbit hole.

Also to her credit, Longoria knows how fortunate she is to have a pile of cash in the bank and to be married to a Mexican businessman named José Bastón.

"I’m privileged," Longoria told Marie Claire in November. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

Ironically, or not, Longoria doesn't tell us which country she's in while living the bikini life.

Is it Mexico?

Is it Dubai, where Longoria visits?

Is Dubai dystopian? Reddit says it is.

It would be interesting for Longoria to sit down, in her bikini, while relaxing in some private resort, and tell us which countries aren't dystopian in her view. Then, those of us who know what's on the list can aspire to live her Utopian life.

That's fair, right?

If you're going to call the United States dystopian, then offer up the Utopias.

Maybe she'll get around to creating that list before she turns 50 — in March.