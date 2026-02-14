European Mind Can't Comprehend Jimmy Eat World Performing At Daytona Arby's

Suddenly, I have the urge to spike my hair and play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater on my Xbox.

There are certain phrases in the American lexicon that the European mind simply cannot comprehend.

"I think I'm going to try the 72 oz. Porterhouse Challenge today."

"I made a meme about our local congressman and didn't go to jail."

"Can you please turn the air conditioning on?"

It turns out, we may have to add another one to our grab bag of sentences that our neighbors across the pond will never understand: "Did you see Jimmy Eat World performing at that Arby's in Daytona?"

Yes, as insane as it sounds, 2000s pop-punk band Jimmy Eat World took the stage at the most unlikely of destinations ahead of race weekend in North Florida.

Suddenly, I have the urge to spike my hair and play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater on my Xbox.

Apparently, the band agreed to do a surprise show at an Arby's in Daytona Beach, Florida, in honor of the Daytona 500 taking place this Sunday.

And, as expected, the response was nearly universal praise.

Pop punk, Arby's, and the Daytona 500. I can't think of a combination more American than that.

Although it was a surprise performance, this is part of a larger tour the band is putting on to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their hit album "Bleed American," which features songs like "Sweetness" and "The Middle," possibly their biggest hit.

Don't get me wrong, I like a good amount of Jimmy Eat World's catalog, but for my money, this is the second-best performance inside a fast-casual American restaurant.

If you aren't familiar with the "Denny's Grand Slam Death Metal Concert," allow me to change your life.

Nothing will ever top this performance at 2 am in a Texas Denny's, and, as my dad pointed out to me when I showed him the Jimmy Eat World footage, there's a reason.

The Arby's concert is a little too corporate. There are even sponsorship signs in the back.

The Denny's Grand Slam was organic and spontaneous; a little rebellious, even.

It represented the true spirit of rock and roll.

Regardless, I would've paid good money to be at that Arby's in Daytona on Friday night.

It looked like everyone there had a blast, and it was a hell of a way to kick off the race week festivities.