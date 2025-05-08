ESPN Gaslighters Who 'Protested' Florida's Parental Bill Are Gonna Be Shocked When They See Gays Beheaded

Look, this is probably more for Bobby or Ian, but I'm a Florida guy, so I'm gonna go ahead and take the lead here.

Remember a few years ago when the insufferable virtue-signalers at ESPN held a cute little on-air moment of silence over the infamous ‘Don’t Say Gay' bill here in Florida?

Yeah, you remember it, right? The one where all the Big D Democrats freaked out because our governor had the audacity to ban sexual education in elementary school? How dare him!

Anyway, the lunatics over at Disney-owned ESPN put their classic fake outrage on full display in the weeks after the bill was announced. Some chick who I've literally never heard of even went radio silent on ESPN airwaves during a women's college basketball game nobody was watching as a form of protest.

That's right. She went SILENT to protest the fact that the kiddos in the Sunshine State wouldn't learn how to put on a condom.

I mean, just look at this:

ESPN never cared, because it's all fake

"Just about eight minutes ago, our LGBTQIA+ teammates at Disney asked for our solidarity and support."

"And a threat to any human rights, is a threat to all human rights."

I mean, it's just perfect. The fake outrage was so, so, soooooooooo perfect on that wonderful day back in 2022. And you know what really makes it perfect now? Three years later?

The fact that, just this week, those very same "LGBTQIALMNOP" teammates over at Disney announced that they were building a brand-new theme park … in Abu Dhabi … which is in the UAE … which is a country where gay people can be beheaded for being gay.

That's right. Read it again.

Gay people can be beheaded for being gay. That's where insufferable Disney, which just a few years ago fake-cried over THIRD-GRADERS NOT BEING TAUGHT SEX EDUCATION, is building a new theme park in the coming years.

That, boys and girls, is what makes the bullshit these lefties at ESPN pulled three years ago so perfect today. Remember, it's always bullshit.

Always, always, always, always. These extreme lefties never believe what they actually say. They don't. It's all theater. All for the clicks. All for the engagement. They've been brainwashed so badly over the past decade, that they'll just protest anything – as long as it fits a narrative.

Trump is bad. Republicans are BAD. We're a fascist country, run by Hitler. Elon Musk is the devil. And, of course, the whole transgender-in-women's-sports issue is a non-issue, even though it seems to happen weekly.

So that narrative here was that Ron DeSantis – who, at the time, was seen as a serious candidate to be the 47th president – was taking away parental rights in school by essentially banning sex education from kindergarten through third grade.

That's the hill the Democrats chose to die on then, inexplicably, and now the gaslighters at ESPN have to face the music.

You lunatics had the balls to protest three years ago during your cute little game that nobody watched. Where is it now? Let's hear it, ladies. Your LGBTQI+ Disney teammates are counting on you!

Gays could be beheaded if you don't.

Let's see it.