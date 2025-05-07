Disney Announces New Theme Park In Abu Dhabi, Proving Its Massive Hypocrisy

Starting especially after the 2016 election, The Walt Disney Company turned itself from a company based primarily on family entertainment and legendary theme parks into one focused on selling a message of progressive politics. It's hurt dramatically, by every possible measure.

Disney's stock price has wildly underperformed the S&P 500. Admiration for the Disney brand is the lowest on record. Theme park interest has dropped so dramatically that the company has resorted to advertising massive discounts at Walt Disney World during the busy summer months.

Oh, and its film studio has churned out massive flop after massive flop, including "Snow White," one of the largest box office failures in movie history.

READ: 'Snow White' Box Office Run Is Almost Over, Cementing All-Time Flop For Disney

Then there's one of its biggest political mistakes; attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education bill designed to protect young students from inappropriate sexual content in schools. Disney inserted itself into an argument it had no business discussing, misrepresented the facts, lost its self-governance over its Florida property, cost itself public opinion, and the bill remained in place anyway.

And on Wednesday, Disney demonstrated, yet again, that it was all a virtue-signaling act.

Disney Announces New Theme Park In Abu Dhabi

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Wednesday morning on "Good Morning America" that Disney would be building its seventh theme park around the world in…Abu Dhabi.

The same Abu Dhabi that's located in the United Arab Emirates. The same United Arab Emirates where gay people can be beheaded, as OutKick's Clay Travis noted on X.

Under the Criminal Codes of the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, same-sex sexual activity is expressly prohibited. The UAE also criminalizes being transgender, where a "male disguising as a female" can be punished with a year in jail and a fine.

This is where Disney has decided to build its new park. The same Disney that forced cast members to remove "ladies and gentlemen" from the parks and replace it with "friends" in order to be more "gender-inclusive." The same Disney that fought DeSantis over a bill that removed pornography in schools because misinformed, purposefully misleading LGBTQ groups said it would hurt gay people.

The same Disney that sells "pride" merchandise in its parks and retail stores.

Seems unlikely Disney will be doing that in Abu Dhabi, doesn't it?

What did CEO Bob Iger have to say about the overwhelming hypocrisy Disney's displaying? Nothing, of course.

Per ABC News, he simply expressed his joy at the potential to make more money: "I am excited for the UAE and Abu Dhabi. Bringing a Disneyland to a land in the world is, I think, a big deal and it makes a big statement and it's just a great moment," he said.

Wonder why he forgot to mention that he was instrumental in spearheading Disney's commitment to DEI, an ideology completely at odds with the ideology of the UAE? Wonder why he forgot to mention that under him, Disney infused children's movies with LGBTQ messages.

This announcement demonstrates once again that corporations and their top executives believe nothing they say they believe. It's all convenience and a desire to be seen as "good." Disney and its CEO want the political left to like them, because they believe liberals dominate popular culture and that virtue signaling about human rights will buy them brownie points and positive public opinion. While doing business with China and the UAE.

It's all an act, one that shows why Disney deserves such little respect.