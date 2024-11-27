Elon Musk Supports Nancy Mace With Hilarious Tweet

Elon Musk is throwing his support behind Congresswoman Nancy Mace as she battles the woke outrage mob.

The Congresswoman from South Carolina continues to face threats and backlash for one very simple reason:

She successfully pushed Speaker Mike Johnson to ban males from female spaces on Capitol Hill.

It came in response to a transgender person being elected to Congress, and it's a clear win for common sense. Mace - who was raped as a teenager - and many other people do not believe males belong in female spaces.

Elon Musk shows support for Nancy Mace.

Yet, that hasn't stopped her from facing disgusting threats, a man rushed the stage she was speaking on, harassment and she seemed to indicate she now has Capitol Police protection. It's a sad sign of the times, but Musk is standing with her.

The Tesla founder and X owner tweeted a meme of "Hard to swallow pills" and the pills being "your mental illness is not my new reality."

It's a remark Mace tweeted last week, and the world's richest man clearly agrees.

Mace seemed to enjoy the support and responded with, "Legend."

Musk standing tall with Mace shouldn't surprise anyone. He's made it clear he's not bending the knee to transgender insanity, especially when it comes to children.

He called the mutilation of children "pure evil" and previously advocated for doctors who participate in such practices to be sent to prison.

So, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Musk is standing stall and throwing his support behind Nancy Mace's efforts to keep female spaces for females - not males.

This isn't a difficult topic to understand. Women have the right to not be near males in the bathroom and locker rooms. Instead of having an adult conversation about it and moving on, Mace now has to deal with people who want to kill her. Fortunately, she is taking steps to stay safe and has the world's richest man in her corner.

I'd certainly take her team over the insane people threatening to kill her.

Mace continues to refuse to back down, and it's an inspiring show of courage. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.