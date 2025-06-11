Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Trump Feud With Simple Message

Elon Musk is walking back tweets made during a stunning feud with President Donald Trump.

Musk and Trump were great allies during the 2024 campaign and for the first several months of the administration.

However, there was a massive falling out last Thursday. What seemed like a legendary bromance blew up in nuclear fashion.

Things hit a boiling point when Musk tweeted that the real reason the Epstein Files weren't out was because the President is in them. The tweets have since been deleted.

Elon Musk breaks silence on Trump feud.

Well, Musk hopped on X early Wednesday morning with a very simple message:

He went too far.

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," musk tweeted shortly after 3:00 a.m. EST. The tweet has more than 17 million views since being posted.

You can check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Will this tweet fix the relationship between Musk and Trump? That remains to be seen, but stepping up and admitting he went too far is a step in the right direction for Musk.

People say and do stupid things. It's how you handle it after the fact that matters. Can you own it or will your run for it?

Well, Musk is now admitting he was in the wrong, and he's getting solid support.

I also have to admit that I laughed pretty hard at this tweet. Very well done.

Now, we wait to see if there's a great summit to bring the world's richest man and the President together. You can't rule anything out when it comes to Trump. That's one thing we've definitely learned over the years. What do you think of Musk's tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.