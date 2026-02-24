Country Music Star Goes Viral With Incredible Cover Of Classic Willie Nelson Song: WATCH

Ella Langley covered one of Willie Nelson's most famous songs.

PublishedUpdated

Ella Langley has country music fans going wild with a cover of an all-time great song.

As OutKick readers know, Langley has turned into an absolute mega-star in the country music world. She's an unstoppable force.

The "Nicotine" singer is racking up hit songs, taking home awards, regularly going viral on social media and has a new album – "Dandelion" – coming out on April 10th.

To say she's winning at a high level would be a big understatement.

RELATED: Ella Langley Rocks Tiny Bikini In Spicy Photo

Ella Langley continues to crush it in the country music world. Her new album comes out in April. (Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images)

Ella Langley Goes Viral With Cover Of Willie Nelson Song

Langley recently hopped on Instagram with a huge content dump, and the post included a truly awesome cover of Willie Nelson's iconic song "Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain."

Ella Langley plus Willie Nelson equals a guaranteed viral moment for country music fans.

You can check out the video below (swipe to the third from last post), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's always great to see Langley absolutely fire up Instagram and country music with a great cover of a different artist's song.

She does it on a semiregular basis, and it never disappoints. The one below is a cover of Toby Keith's "Wish I Didn't Know Now," and her incredible talent really shines through.

Langley had a career-changing year in 2025, and it appears she's leaving little doubt she'll be taking things even higher in 2026. As a country music fan, you love to see it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.