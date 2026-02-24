Country Music Star Goes Viral With Incredible Cover Of Classic Willie Nelson Song: WATCH

Ella Langley has country music fans going wild with a cover of an all-time great song.

As OutKick readers know, Langley has turned into an absolute mega-star in the country music world. She's an unstoppable force.

The "Nicotine" singer is racking up hit songs, taking home awards, regularly going viral on social media and has a new album – "Dandelion" – coming out on April 10th.

To say she's winning at a high level would be a big understatement.

Ella Langley Goes Viral With Cover Of Willie Nelson Song

Langley recently hopped on Instagram with a huge content dump, and the post included a truly awesome cover of Willie Nelson's iconic song "Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain."

Ella Langley plus Willie Nelson equals a guaranteed viral moment for country music fans.

You can check out the video below (swipe to the third from last post), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's always great to see Langley absolutely fire up Instagram and country music with a great cover of a different artist's song.

She does it on a semiregular basis, and it never disappoints. The one below is a cover of Toby Keith's "Wish I Didn't Know Now," and her incredible talent really shines through.

Langley had a career-changing year in 2025, and it appears she's leaving little doubt she'll be taking things even higher in 2026. As a country music fan, you love to see it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.