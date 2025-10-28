Country Star Has Instagram Going Crazy With Edgy Photo

Ella Langley put Instagram on notice with a new post.

The 26-year-old country music superstar continues to be on an absolutely absurd run at the moment. She's on a rocket ship that isn't close to running out of fuel.

The "Nicotine" singer released her new song "Choosin' Texas" on October 17th, and as expected, it immediately took the country world by storm.

The winning simply doesn't stop.

Ella Langley goes viral with new Instagram post.

Langley decided to hop on Instagram for her 1.5 million followers and fire them up with a mirror picture featuring sweats.

"Little bit of this, little bit of that ya," the talented singer captioned the mega-viral post.

There's no doubt Langley knows exactly the game she's playing on Instagram. You can check it out below.

The comments were full of people pouring in showing their support, with one person noting, "You’re so iconic."

Another fan wrote, "That’ll cure the Monday blues." There's no doubt Langley's following is incredibly dedicated and loyal.

Langley has plenty of new music on the way, is currently touring across the country and is taking social media by storm.

There's no doubt that she's not going to slow down. Also, can we note how she managed to perfectly blend traditional vibes with a bit of an outlaw persona?

That's the magic sauce that will shoot you right to the top of the country music charts.

I have no doubt Ella Langley will keep pouring it on as she continues to captivate country music fans. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.