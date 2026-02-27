Country Music Star Goes Viral With Chilling Cover Of Classic Song: WATCH

Ella Langley continues to prove she's an incredibly rare talent.

Langley's rise in the country music world is unlike anything fans of the genre have seen in a very long time.

She's the complete package in terms of an artist. She is responsible for some of the biggest hits in country music, and has cultivated a rabid fanbase.

The "Choosin’ Texas" singer isn't slowing down.

Ella Langley goes viral with cover of classic country song.

Ella Langley performed at the Grand Ole Opry, a classic country music venue, on Tuesday night, and gave people in attendance a bit of a surprise.

The incredibly talented singer performed a cover of Ronnie Milsap's classic song "I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World."

The results were exactly what you'd expect.

Incredible.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Langley has been crushing it when it comes to covers of classic country songs. She recently crushed it by doing one of a Willie Nelson song and also did the same with Toby Keith.

The winning simply doesn't stop.

There's no question that Langley is going to continue to cook, and we'll be here to monitor it the whole way. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.