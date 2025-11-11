Country Music Stars Team Up For Bone-Chilling Duet, Fans Go Wild: WATCH

Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen teamed up for an awesome duet of "Cover Me Up."

Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley teamed up for an epic performance.

Wallen is hands down the biggest performer in country music at the moment. He sells out stadiums wherever he goes and his music regularly dominates the charts. The "Tennessee Fan" singer is an unstoppable force.

Langley has carved out her own niche in country music, and is on a rocket ship to the top of the industry.

What happens when they team up?

The results are gold.

Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley perform "Cover Me Up" duet.

Langley was performing at the Ryman in Nashville last Friday when she gave fans a hell of a surprise. The star singer brought out Morgan Wallen for a duet of his famous song "Cover Me Up."

It didn't disappoint at all.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, it didn't take fans long at all to rush into the comments with lots of thoughts and reactions:

Oh dear Lord please let them fall in love.

Future MW song: "I thought I had a type til in walked Mrs Right with hair as dark as midnight"

I’ll would never recover from this

Ella is killing it.

Their voices together 🥺🥲

What a duo 🔥🔥🔥

How good is Ella man

They sound so good together

Love this!

One of my favorites 🎶

I think it's safe to say the two absolutely nailed it, and that should be a surprise to absolutely nobody paying attention.

It's also not the first time the two teamed up. Langley was a major part of Wallen's "I'm the Problem" tour, and she's returning to run it back on his 2026 tour.

Something tells me the tickets for those shows are going to be insanely expensive.

Let's hope Wallen and Langley continue to cook up country music gold. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.