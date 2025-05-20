Country Star Lights Instagram On Fire With Edgy Photos

Ella Langley isn't slowing down on social media.

The popular "Nicotine" and "you look like you love me" singer is on a generational run at the moment in the country music world.

She racked up four ACM Awards earlier in the month, and it's just the latest sign that Langley has turned into a grade-A superstar in the genre.

Ella Langley goes viral with new Instagram photos.

Langley spun up Instagram into a frenzy with some new viral photos she recently shared, and her fans seem to be loving the edgy post.

The post has more than 152,000 likes as of publication, which is absolutely outrageous. You can check out the post that has country music fans on edge below.

It's clear Langley knows the game she's playing, and she's crushing it. She doesn't just release popular country music.

She knows how to get the internet's attention with seemingly no effort at all. She's dominating the industry for all the right reasons.

I have no doubt Langley plans to keep on cooking on social media as her popularity and profile rise. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.