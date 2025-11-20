Country Star's Outfit Has Internet On Edge: PHOTOS

Ella Langley has turned into an unstoppable force in the country music world.

Ella Langley, once again, reminded the country music world that she's here to stay.

Langley has turned into a mega-star over the past couple years, and we've been here at OutKick to document her rise every step of the way.

She makes incredibly popular music, but that's definitely not her only skill. She's the Michael Jordan of spinning up the internet.

A true generational run.

Ella Langley steals the show at awards show

The "Nicotine" singer attended the BMI Awards on Tuesday night, and a simple video of her walking the red carpet has the internet on edge.

In case anyone doubted Langley's ability to spin up attention, the video she shared on TikTok should make it clear she's continuing to crush it.

Death. Taxes. Ella Langley putting on a show. Those might be the only three things you can count on in life.

Well, that and Luke Fickell destroying Wisconsin's football program, but that's a discussion for another time.

Below are a couple photos from the event that are guaranteed to stir up her fans.

Also, if you haven't seen Langley teaming up with Morgan Wallen for "Cover Me Up" during a show at the Ryman in Nashville, then I suggest you check it out ASAP below.

It's another reminder that both of them are ridiculously talented.

What do you think about Ella Langley's incredible rise? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.