Elizabeth Hurley Is Ready For Bikini Season, Terann Hilow Welcomes March In Green & Rick Pitino's White Suit

It's March on the calendars and, thanks to Rick Pitino, in our hearts. The St. John's head coach welcomed Seton Hall and the month of March in his all-white suit.

Saturday was the Red Storm's last home game of the regular season, which they played in front of their third straight sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden. A win gave the team their first outright Big East regular season championship since 1985.

If Pitino's white suit doesn’t have you ready for the NCAA Tournament, then not much else will. I haven’t watched much basketball in general all year, but I did yesterday, and it started the moment I saw the white suit.

He wanted to set the tone for what is to come this month, and he did that. I didn’t sit down and watch a ton of college basketball yesterday, but I'm now ready to do so when the time comes in a couple of weeks when it's go time.

If the white suit didn’t do it for you, perhaps a buzzer beater after a back-and-forth final couple of minutes is more of what you're looking for. Well, that happened on Saturday too.

It was some of the action I was lucky enough to catch. Thank you, Rick Pitino. The game between No. 6 Alabama and No. 5 Tennessee was decided, after trading shots late in the game, by a deep three-pointer at the buzzer.

Hook it to my veins. These kinds of moments are what make vasectomy season worth it. Good luck, by the way, to the new batch of guys who schedule the procedure to line up with the tourney so they can recover on the couch with hours of basketball to be viewed.

We're going to come out of all of it in prime grilling season. I can’t wait for that. I'm planning, at some point, to go old school and grab myself a charcoal grill.

Speaking of old school, Pete Rose, who died last year, might finally be on his way to the Hall of Fame. It's about time.

The first step in the process apparently involves a presidential pardon. President Trump announced that he's working on that for the baseball legend.

Shortly after the pardon announcement was made came reports that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was "considering the family's request to remove Pete Rose from the ineligible list."

Finally, something that Manfred is considering that a baseball fan like myself can get behind. He's one of the best baseball players of all-time, and he should be in the Hall of Fame.

Even though I know it had nothing to do with it, I kind of want to thank Rick Pitino and his white suit one more time. So I will. Thank you, Rick Pitino.

Have you heard the story of the North Carolina woman who locked her boyfriend in a storage unit for five days? Well, I don’t want to brag or anything, but that went down not too far from where I live.

We're talking within a 15 to 20-minute drive, again, not to brag.

52-year-old Robin Deaton was arrested after her boyfriend was finally able to locate his phone in the packed storage unit and call 911 for help.

He had been in the storage unit, described as "a hoarder's paradise," without food or water. He called for help on Monday and told the dispatcher, reports FOX 59, "I’ve been locked in a storage unit for about a week now and I just now found my phone."

When the dispatcher asked if he was in the storage unit he replied, "Yes, my girlfriend locked me in here. She double-locked my lock, and I don’t know how she put me in here, but she put me in here and I just now found my phone inside this storage unit."

He added, "I’ve been here since last week. I just need out of here, I can’t breathe. I haven’t had nothing to drink or anything."

Deaton is accused of asking her boyfriend, while the two were arguing, to go retrieve something from inside the unit before locking him inside and leaving him there for five days. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of dehydration.

He tried to change his story and said that his girlfriend hadn’t locked him in the unit on purpose. The police didn’t buy it, issued warrants for attempted murder and kidnapping, and arrested her.

"We believe that she truly intended for him to die in that storage unit with no food and no water, no outside source of anything," Lt. Malone said. "She knew she locked him in there and never went back to check on him."

Now let's switch gears and get to the moment you've all been waiting for. My hot take on The Office, or so I thought. I revealed last week that I think the show is overrated.

I also revealed that I had never made it through an entire episode. I've been told by some that it's funny. I've heard references in interactions with people and on podcasts I listen to, but whenever I've asked for a specific episode to watch that's actually funny, I would never get an answer.

That changed when OutKick editor Anthony Farris gave me several to watch. I promised that I would watch one of the episodes he had suggested and I did. I sat down one evening this week and watched "Date Mike" or "Happy Hour" as it's officially titled.

It is the first episode of The Office that I have watched the entire episode of. It is by far the best episode of the show I've ever seen as well.

That said, Steve Carell has nothing to do with that, he's terrible, and I'm no closer to a fan of the show than I was before I watched the episode.

Now when I fired off the hot take last week, I expected to be overrun by supporters of the show. I was not, which leads me to believe there's a propaganda machine behind telling us that the show is good.

While some have fallen for it, there are those of us who aren’t buying it. Other than AF, and props to him again for giving me actual episodes to watch, I had one other response from someone who likes the show. One.

It should be noted that when asked for a specific episode, they were unable to provide one. Now to everyone else, who agrees with me.

- Keith writes:

Sean Jo,

I'm 100% with you on the office years ago when we had television I tried watching a couple episodes, I also got nothing about why it's rated so highly. Even my older brother's and sister's disagreed with me. I just couldn't take it and never tried again.

My buddy and I also debate old time baseball players who are being left out of the Hall of Fame. Tommy John is definitely one, Omar Vizquel, Al Oliver , Steve Garvey are a few others.

- Jeff in the Lowcountry writes:

Sean,

Yep, the Office sucks. Steve Carell is overrated and not funny. Watch the original series with Ricky Gervais.

Best,

Jeff in the Lowcountry

- Dave B writes:

When it comes to the Office SeanJo, I'm feelin' ya. Twice I've attempted to watch it. The first I made it through like 5 episodes and gave up. Again last year(after hearing how great it was), I was committing myself to give it another chance. Got through the first season...barely. It's gotta get better in season 2 I told myself. Wrong! Gave up after roughly half the season once again.

The old adage "fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice..." couldn't have been more applicable. I think the problem with the show is that it's not really clever or witty. Michael (Steve Carrell) is an ASSHOLE and didn't soften. Does he later? Don't know, don't care. Shows usually get better when there's more character development and you gain empathy or a fondness for the cast. That wasn't happening with the Office in my opinion.

Think of the great sit coms; way too many to mention, but you bonded with many of the characters. That didn't happen with the Office. Halfway through season 2 we should have been hooked. Not this cowboy. And as far as Will Ferrell, he and Mike Myers were my two favorites from SNL. But Ferrell's extreme dive into wokeness and the left really soured me.

I have to admit tho, he was STEELAR in "Old School". There's no taking that away from him. Thanks for listening.

Dave B

- Tom B writes:

SeanJo,

Welcome back! My take on The Office is that the comedy is cringey. When I watch it, I don't laugh out loud I cringe at the situations. I think this type of comedy started with the "Hangover" movies.

- Tyler writes:

SeanJo you're exactly right with the office take. Sven in MKE.

I created a 60/40 rule specifically for the office. I tried a couple of times to get into it, I just can’t. 60% of the time the show sucks. And I tried before the age of instant streaming.

It’s a bore, Steve is tough to digest over time . It’s just not real. 40% is funny, no doubt. There are great eps.

Life’s too short to drink light beer and waste 60% on dumb TV.

SeanJo

Well said by everyone here. I couldn’t agree with myself anymore than I already do. The Office is overrated. I can say that I have finally made it through an episode and that, after viewing one of their best efforts, the show still stinks.

Tom B couldn’t have been more on point with his comparison to the Hangover movies. Although I've never seen one of those piles of crap from start to finish.

My wife and I looked at each other about halfway through the first one confused. We had heard how funny it was and hadn’t seen much of this mystery humor. So we turned it off.

That's all for the first Sunday in March. Buckle up, before you know it, it will be full-blown bikini season. Also, Happy birthday to Homebrew Bill.

If you've been taking most of the fall/winter off on the grill, as I have, the time to start firing those bad boys up is here. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

