Jenna Berman Hits The Course, Brylie St. Clair Puts Trust In Blondes & Hockey Analyst Takes Puck To The Face

It's good to be up early on a Sunday morning putting together Screencaps after a late night on a Saturday night. Joe is a machine.

The normal six days a week he puts together is an absolute grind, let alone 20 days straight. That's incredible. But we all know why he does it: He's bringing the best column in America to the best online community in America.

I had a couple of days off last week for the first time in a while, and it was good to recharge the batteries. I've got a pot of coffee ready this morning, so let's get this Sunday rolling.

I'm not the only thing that is back, baseball is back as well. I took my little one out to a field on Saturday. It was in the low 50s here.

We did some hitting, he threw the ball around a little, and more importantly, we topped the trip off with a visit to the playground. He had a great time.

The kid is full of energy and this was a good way to get some of that out for an hour or so. He's in t-ball. We weren’t going through any sort of intense drills or anything.

As kids his age do, he loves to hit, and he wanted to take some swings. So that’s what we did. He had a smile on his face from start to finish. That's baseball.

When we got home, I turned on some Spring Training action and flipped around to a couple of college basketball games too. It's almost March after all and now is the time when I start easing my way into tournament shape.

I also caught this. Some Rockies prospect hit a monster homer, then threw his bat at the pitcher. Oh, I'm sorry, according to MLB, it was "an EPIC bat flip."

It's Spring Training, and you're in the Colorado Rockies organization. The fact that he didn’t take one in the earhole is tragic.

Hit bombs and celebrate all you want. If you bat flip on a meaningless home run, especially if the bat heads towards the pitcher's mound, you're wearing one.

UFC Fight Night prelims delivered

Thankfully, there was also a UFC event last night as well. I didn’t sit down and watch it from start to finish, but I did catch some of the action.

Those who did sit down and watched all or most of UFC Seattle saw a ton of finishes. Although the main event between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong ended with an eye-poke.

It's the third consecutive fight Cejudo has lost since ending his retirement. He was on the receiving end of the eye poke late in the third round.

Three of the five rounds had been completed, and a technical decision was awarded to Yadong. That's not how you want a main event to end, but the preliminary action more than made up for that.

There were no Three Stooges finishes in the prelims. But there were finishes. Seven straight finishes. They weren’t leaving anything up to the judges.

There were five KO/TKOs and two submissions, including this knockout that sent Javid Basharat into another dimension.

Woman gets arrested for getting into the back of a cop car and asking for a ride to the bar

Before we get into some emails, let's take a look at what not to do if you see a cop car sitting in a parking lot with its lights on.

While it's true, the police are there to protect and serve, part of their service is not that of providing free rides. This woman found that out the hard way.

She needed a ride to a bar, saw the police vehicle sitting in the parking lot, and hopped in the back. The officer whose vehicle she jumped into was in the middle of a traffic stop at the time.

When she returned to her vehicle to find the woman waiting for a ride to the bar sitting in the backseat, she wasn’t at all pleased. So she gave the woman a free ride, just not to the bar.

The officer put the woman in handcuffs and hauled her ass off to jail. That's one way to find out that the police aren’t your personal taxi service.

Hot take on the show The Office

I commented on a tweet a couple of weeks ago by fellow OutKick writer Zach Dean. He had mentioned something about Will Ferrell being overrated or something along those lines.

He also mentioned the show The Office in his critique of the actor. I agree with his take on Ferrell. I think he's hit or miss with a lot of misses.

I also think The Office is overrated. I've given it multiple chances and I don’t believe I've ever sat through an entire episode. It's usually during one of those Comedy Central marathons and when the commercials hit, I change the channel.

I've asked my brother, who enjoys the show, to explain the appeal. I've asked countless others to do the same. I don’t get it. I know a ton of people like the show and I truly want to know what I'm missing.

What I seem to be hung up on is the fact that it's on Comedy Central and I sit and I watch and very little in the way of comedy takes place. I must be missing something.

After that exchange with Zach, who is a fan, I decided that I was going to seek some help from the Screencaps community. If anyone can get to the bottom of this, it's this community.

Give me something. What am I missing? Send over episode recommendations. If indeed it is actually a comedy, give me some funny ones. If it's not a comedy, please explain it to me.

The laughs to me are few and far between. I want to figure this one out sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Winter grilling

-Homebrew Bill writes:

It was about 10 degrees out Thursday night but it felt like a heat wave coming home. Just did some simple chicken breasts and polish dogs but it felt great to cook outside nonetheless.

Cheers Sean and thanks for what you do.

SeanJo

Incredible work Bill. There's something about cooking meat outdoors. It doesn’t have to be an over-the-top adventure every time out.

You've been one of the consistent ones who has no offseason. Chicken breasts and Polish dogs as we make the slow journey towards warmer weather is what it's all about.

Keep the content coming, it's always appreciated.

Squatch

- Jeff writes:

Joe - I have to weigh in on the "Is Bigfoot real?" topic. If anyone has driven across N. CA (I did one spring break from Reno to the coast and down to SF), you would see how VAST and unforgiving that area still is. We drove for 2 days on the scenic route and basically saw nothing but trees and forest, words do not do it justice. Now the whole purpose for this trip (besides seeing a beautiful area of the country) was for me and my boy to go to the Willow Creek Bigfoot Museum. I'm not saying this proves BF is real, but the area of N CA/OR/WA seems to be more than large enough to support a breeding colony of Bigfoot (at least to my untrained thinking). It also seems likely to me that these creatures (if they are real) probably have some way of seeing in the infrared spectrum and can avoid things like trail cams.

There's only two outcomes, either they are real or there's a BUNCH of people (many with nothing to gain like police officers or forest service personnel) who are lying at worst or at least misidentifying creatures at best. I'd like to think we don't know EVERYTHING about life on planet earth. Maybe this is one mystery that we have yet to resolve.

Keep up the great work on Screencaps! What other community can you read about Sasquatch/Meat/Mowing/Travel Ball & fancy European meals in one column?

SeanJo

Hey Jeff, as you know, Joe sent this over to me as a "huge fan of Bigfoot." That I am. I've also been out to the Pacific Northwest where there is a ton of "squatchy" acreage.

I've been in some squatchy areas of the country over on the East Coast as well, and while I haven’t seen a single shred of evidence in the wild, I want to believe.

Last summer, I hit up a Bigfoot museum in West Virginia. That was a good time. I have a special Bigfoot outfit that I picked up there that I'll have to break out for the Screencaps readers one day.

They had a ton of "evidence" and eyewitness accounts, but until I see one for myself, I'll be searching during every visit I take to the wilderness.

Still Grilling

- John from SD sends:

Still grilling, had strip and flank steak 🥩 on the grill last night before the boy went back to college today. Sorry, forgot the pics, again!

Keep up the great work!

Ribs

- John from SD sends:

SeanJo,

Welcome back! Hope you had a great time off.

Ribs, not grilled but broiled to meat off the bone perfection after being foiled covered cooked.

SeanJo

Thanks, John. It's good to be back for Sunday Screencaps. Keep the grill hot and the meat grilled or broiled. You can’t go wrong with meat-off-the-bone perfection!

That's it for this week. I'm glad to be back. I'll be around for the next several months without any planned Sundays off, so no Screencaps marathons for Joe. Not anytime soon anyway.

Keep the grills going and let me know what I'm missing with The Office. I'm genuinely interested to hear from you about that. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

