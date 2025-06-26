New Western Featuring 'Yellowstone' Star Looks Epic, Trailer Is Electric: WATCH

A new trailer is out for the anticipated movie "Eddington."

Basic info:

Plot: In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Luke Grimes

Director: Ari Aster

Release date: July 18

Rating: R

New "Eddington" trailer released.

A new trailer for "Eddington" came out Thursday morning, and it looks like it might be one of the wackiest films of the year.

I don't say that as a bad thing. I'm all for unique ideas and trying something new, and it looks like that's exactly what will happen with "Eddington."

You can watch the new preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You can watch the first trailer released below.

This movie looks like it's going to be a must-watch. Again, it's always a good thing whenever Hollywood *checks notes to make sure* actually comes up with an original idea. Even if it fails, I'd still rather give a new idea shot over re-worked slop. It's one of the reasons "Sinners" was such a success.

There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic with "Eddington." The cast is outrageously stacked. Any film that manages to cast Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Luke Grimes is already on really solid footing.

I'm a huge fan of Grimes' work. He was one of the best parts of "Yellowstone," and will also star in the upcoming spinoff "Marshals."

Now, he's teaming up with an absolutely stacked cast for a unique Western unlike anything we've seen before.

You can catch "Eddington" in theaters starting July 18th, and I'll 100% be checking it out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.