Chilling Preview Drops For New Western Movie With Major Stars, Looks Downright Bizarre: WATCH

Will it be worth watching?

PublishedUpdated

The trailer for the highly-anticipated movie "Eddington" is finally out.

Basic info:

  • Plot: In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.
  • Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Luke Grimes
  • Director: Ari Aster
  • Release date: July 18
  • Rating: Unknown at this time.
Eddington (Credit: A24)

"Eddington" is an upcoming modern Western film starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Luke Grimes. (Credit: A24)

"Eddington" trailer released.

The trailer dropped Tuesday morning, and it's a very trippy ride. That shouldn't surprise anyone. A24 is known for pushing the limits and doing things far from normal.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think about the preview? Again, it seems unlike any Western we've seen before, and the fact it takes place during the height of 2020 insanity is certainly an interesting plot point.

Something makes me think this film might get a shade preachy, but I'll reserve judgment until I see it, which I will 100% will be doing.

What I do know is that the cast is outrageously stacked. Getting Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Luke Grimes together for a movie is awesome.

Every one of them has had a great career, and Austin Butler is seriously in play for Hollywood's next "it man."

Furthermore, Luke Grimes crushed it for five seasons on "Yellowstone." He's definitely familiar with the genre, even if "Eddington" will be a very different vibe.

Eddington (Credit: A24)

"Eddington" is an upcoming Western movie from A24 that features several big name stars. (Credit: A24)

You can catch "Eddington" starting July 18. Let's hope it doesn't disappoint and end up being some woke nonsense. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.