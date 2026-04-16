Inside Look Released For New 'Yellowstone' Spinoff Focused On Two Fan Favorites: PHOTOS

Paramount+ continues to tease "Dutton Ranch" ahead of its premiere next month.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Paramount+

Plot: As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together - far from the ghosts of Yellowstone - they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.

Cast: Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Ed Harris and Annette Bening

Premiere date: May 15th

Creator: Taylor Sheridan

Source material: "Yellowstone."

‘Dutton Ranch’ photos released ahead of premiere

There is an unreal amount of buzz surrounding "Dutton Ranch," and the explanation for the hype is shockingly simple to understand.

The series will follow Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) following the events of "Yellowstone." Early indications are that it can possibly be viewed as the sixth season of the original series.

We're a month out, and the excitement only grows with every new piece of promo material fans get. That now includes a pair of photos released Wednesday on Instagram.

One features Rip racing on a horse and the second appears to show Beth in serious distress. Check out both below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The preview for "Dutton Ranch" was also recently released, and it's exactly what fans have been hoping it would be.

Prepare for lots of action, chaos, suspense and carnage. "Yellowstone" fans wouldn't have it any other way.

Personally, the part of "Dutton Ranch" that I'm most excited about is the fact Ed Harris has a major role. Sheridan attracts major talent to his projects, and Harris is without question one of the biggest names he's brought into his TV world.

It's unclear exactly what Harris' character will be all about, but I'm hoping he's the villain. That's where Harris thrives.

Look no further than "Westworld" for proof of that fact.

You can catch "Dutton Ranch" starting May 15th on Paramount+, and make sure to let me know all your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.