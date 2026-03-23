Violent Preview Released For 'Yellowstone' Spinoff, Features Unexpected Star Actor: WATCH

"Dutton Ranch" premieres May 15th on Paramount+, and features an unexpected Hollywood star.

The first preview for "Dutton Ranch" has arrived, and it will have fans going wild.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Paramount+

Plot: As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together - far from the ghosts of Yellowstone - they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.

Cast: Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Ed Harris and Annette Bening

Premiere date: May 15th

Creator: Taylor Sheridan

Source material: "Yellowstone."

First "Dutton Ranch" preview released.

As OutKick readers know well, the "Yellowstone" universe is rapidly expanding. No single spinoff series tied to the world created by Taylor Sheridan has hype even coming close to matching "Dutton Ranch."

The series follows Beth and Rip in the aftermath of the original saga, which came to a close in December 2024.

Both are arguably the two most recognizable characters in "Yellowstone" after John Dutton. Having a spinoff focused on them makes perfect sense……and they won't be alone.

The preview revealed that Ed Harris will also have a massive role on the show. Ed Harris joining the "Yellowstone" universe?

Say no more. I'm sold.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I know "Marshals" doesn't have the same vibe "Yellowstone" did, but that was to be expected with it airing on CBS.

"Dutton Ranch" looks like it will be *EXACTLY* like the original saga. It makes sense, considering one of the directors said it feels like the sixth season. The biggest difference is it takes place in Texas instead of Montana.

Furthermore, Ed Harris being a major star is a massive positive sign. Ed Harris is one of the best actors in Hollywood.

He's also perfect in Western roles. I understand "Westworld" was technically a sci-fi show, but for all realistic purposes, the Man in Black was a Western role.

Harris crushed it, and if he's the villain (early speculation), then fans are going to be in for one hell of a series.

You can catch "Dutton Ranch" starting March 15th on Paramount+, and make sure to hit me with your predictions and thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.