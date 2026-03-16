'Yellowstone' Fans Get Huge News About Upcoming Spinoff, Will Have People Going Crazy

"Dutton Ranch" will focus on Beth and Rip following the events of "Yellowstone."

"Yellowstone" fans might get some more closure after the original saga ended.

The legendary neo-Western series created by Taylor Sheridan came to an end in December 2024 after five seasons.

The final season was plagued with a lot of drama and issues, and Kevin Costner left the show prior to its ending. His exit certainly had a huge impact on the final episodes. Even as a huge fan, I can admit the ending felt a bit rushed.

Well, buckle up because "Dutton Ranch" – the spinoff about Rip and Beth – might be closing the loop in a better way.

"Dutton Ranch" will feel like "Yellowstone" season six, director says.

"Dutton Ranch" director Greg Yaitanes spoke with Collider about the series, and revealed that it will feel more like an extension than a spinoff.

Yaitanes told the outlet the following when specifically asked if Kayce and Beth could cross paths in future spinoffs:

"That’s a really good question. We talked about that a lot because each wanted to be on the other show. I feel like Kayce should go to Dutton Ranch. That feels like something that I would lose my sh*t over as a fan. That would be pretty cool. I just don’t know, in the world of what Marshals is, if Beth coming in would fit into that quite as well. Kayce would just naturally fold into Dutton Ranch because there’s a tonal similarity to the original Yellowstone. A lot of the people involved with Dutton Ranch really felt like they were making Yellowstone Season 6. Marshals is much more genre and guns-forward and those kinds of cool things."

This is exactly what fans are hoping "Dutton Ranch" will be when it hits Paramount+. "Marshals" is currently airing on CBS with Luke Grimes leading the way. There's a noticeable vibe shift with the series airing on network TV. That was to be expected to some degree.

Dutton Ranch will be on Paramount+ with zero restrictions or reason to hold anything back. That means it can be every bit as pure and gritty as the original saga.

It will also, seemingly, serve as an extension of "Yellowstone" instead of something just loosely related. In theory, fans will get something that makes the outcome of the Duttons stronger than the rushed ending of "Yellowstone."

I say in theory because we truly don't know until it airs.

"Dutton Ranch" will hit Paramount+ at some point in 2026, and we'll definitely be following along here at OutKick. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.