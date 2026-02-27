Dunkin' Donuts' 48-Ounce Refillable Coffee Buckets Will Have Cardiologists Working Overtime

I may sound like a smelly European, but no wonder America is so fat!

There are times when someone will make a comment like "this is why America leads the world in obesity," and I have to roll my eyes.

It's usually some European hipster who works 15 hours a week and lies on the beach smoking cigarettes all afternoon, but every so often, the obesity and heart disease statistic parrots have a point, and Dunkin' Donuts is the latest culprit.

It's real, folks.

Let's be honest here. Regular consumption of a 48-ounce sugary, caffeinated beverage on its own is enough to warrant some type of intervention, but making this thing refillable should be grounds for some kind of criminal trial against Dunkin'.

I have a feeling the cardiologists in the New England area where these bad boys are being rolled out will be able to send their grandkids to college off of the extra work this will give them alone.

So get this. A large Iced Chai Latte from Dunkin has 140mg of caffeine, 36g of sugar (which is 72% of the recommended daily intake) and is 390 calories.

And that's just their standard "large" size at 32 ounces.

Imagine an extra 16 ounces in addition to being able to get a refill anytime your heart desires.

Then you couple all that extra tonnage with the daily struggle the caffeine intake is doing to your heart, and it's a recipe for disaster.

The comments seem to share my concern for our fellow citizens, pointing out how unnecessary this seems to be.

I can't throw stones, though, since my biggest vice is having a few sodas throughout the day.

But even if I have three cans of Coke in a day (which is a lot for me), I still haven't even come close to one Dunkin' drink bucket.

I also get 10,000 steps a day in and hit the gym 4-5 times a week, while I imagine the average bucket boy isn't even coming close to that output.

The beauty of America is the freedom to choose, so I have no problem with something like this existing.

But when the obesity and heart disease numbers start skyrocketing in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, don't say I didn't warn you!