Smells From Ginormous Donut Factory Have Taken Over A Small Town, And Locals Are Fed Up

There are plenty of things in this world that smell awful that you certainly wouldn't want your house to smell like, but the smell of fresh donuts is so far down the list of unwanted aromas that it's hard to fathom how many smells would come before it.

That doesn't seem to be the case for some residents of Haverhill, Mass.

Earlier this year, the town located north of Boston became home to the largest bakery for Dunkin' Donuts in the United States. The facility is nearly 94,000 square feet and serves more than 200 Dunkin' shops, according to the Boston Business Journal.

According to a spokesperson who represents Cafu, the management company that owns the bakery, the facility makes one million donuts per day. That is an unfathomable amount of donuts, but when you consider there are nearly 10,000 Dunkin' Donuts in the United States, and we're talking about Massachusetts, the home of Dunkin' culture, that million a day number doesn't seem all that big.

The fumes from baking so many donuts have to go somewhere, and according to one resident, plenty of smells have infiltrated his home.

"My house smells like donuts all the time, all the time for the last two months," a resident explained during a city council meeting earlier this month. "It's distracting, and it's heavy."

He also went on to say that anyone walking in the area is "overwhelmed" by the "donut smell."

Having your home smell like a delicious treat is one thing, but the complaint about your fresh air turning into the smell of a donut bakery is valid. Trying to exercise outside while you inhale donut fumes sounds like torture.

Haverhill City Councilor Shaun Toohey shared that he'd been contacted by a constituent who reported a "carnival smell" that resembles fried dough.

Health inspectors are set to take a look at the plant, and the issue will be brought back up again in the early new year.

It's probably a safe bet that the locals who are fed up with the Dunkin' smells haven't exactly craved any donuts in recent months, which makes the whole situation a bit of a diet cheat code, if you ask me.