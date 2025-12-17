Dua Lipa's Sister Rina Plays The Hits & Posts Another Viral Bikini Pic Of 'Dual Lipas'

Rina Lipa’s new bikini post with Dua proves the internet still wants to see the hits.

I'm a huge "run a play until your opponent stops it" kind of guy. I'm also a "play the hits" kind of guy too. It's not that the new stuff isn’t good. Mix the new stuff in if you want, but whatever you do, you better play those hits.

That’s what the people want to hear. Your opponent will tell you when it's time to pick a new play out of the old playbook and the internet will tell you when they've had enough of a trend or a type of content.

Over the summer, pop singer Dua Lipa's sister Rina set the internet on fire with a viral bikini selfie of the two of them. It was a hit that racked up millions of views when it was mined and reposted on other social media platforms.

The internet's introduction to Dua Lipa's sister gave birth to the "Dual Lipas" nickname for the two. This week it was evidently time to run it back. It's a solid play that, before you blink, has more than 100k likes.

For that reason, Rina had it opening her recap of what looks like a trip of some kind. It's a smart move to set the tone right out of the gate.

The "Dual Lipas" Hit Is Still Picking Up Positive Yardage

Running the play until your opponent stops it doesn’t mean it's going to go for 38-plus million views every time. We're looking for positive yardage is all.

Keep moving the ball until one pops.

Don't apologize for lining up and repeating what works when you're winning. Do it until it stops working, then go back to it as many times as you like. Play the hits!

Dua's not apologizing for handing out fashion lessons.

I'm never going to apologize for learning a thing or two from them and Rina shouldn’t apologize for sharing bikini pictures with her famous sister either.

Keep playing the hits and running the same play until it gets stopped!