Dua Lipa's Latest Fashion Lesson Comes With A Factory Reset In A See-Through Top

After a couple of lessons in fashion from Dua Lipa over the summer, I tried to distance myself from it. It's really not for me. I don’t know the first thing about it.

The last I want to do is pretend to know fashion. I prefer to let the experts handle it, but I couldn’t keep what lessons the pop singer taught me from dragging me back into it.

I tried, but the universe wouldn’t have any of it. She kept popping up left and right and trying as I might, I simply couldn’t ignore it any longer.

Dua, now 30, made a statement in August with a classic butt cutout in her dress that stuck with me. It's not always about what is there, sometimes it's about what isn’t there.

Is this about a piece of fabric missing from a dress or something more profound? I haven’t found that answer yet, but that must be why I'm back taking note of her fashion.

Singer Dua Lipa Gets In On The See-Through Trend

Dua, who is coming off of a lengthy tour in support of her third studio album, Radical Optimism, is hitting the factory reset, and she's doing so with fashion.

There's a lot going on here, but as we've learned, it's sometimes about what isn’t. What isn’t going on is that Dua Lipa isn’t wearing clothing that can’t be seen through.

See-through is hot in the streets right now. Don't forget Sydney Sweeney swinging for the fashion fences at the end of October. That took the trend to new heights.

A famous songwriter once wrote, "Don't believe everything that you breathe. You get a parking violation and a maggot on your sleeve." I think that sums this all up perfectly.

I'm going to continue to pick and choose my spots going forward as far as fashion is concerned. At the same time, I will not ignore high-level fashion from one of the biggest stars in music. I look forward to my next lesson from Dua Lipa.