Dr. Phil Shuts Down Bill Maher With Blistering Response During Tense Clash Over ICE Raids

Nothing says ‘FUN’ like putting Bill Maher, Stephen A. Smith and … Dr. Phil … in a room together for hours on end. Right?

Could you imagine? My God. Worst possible dinner table … ever? Gotta be up there. Stephen A. just yelling the whole time. Maher smugly smiles while he slurps his soup. Dr. Phil analyzing everyone's family issues, even though nobody asked. What a scene.

Anyway, Bill had these two on his insufferable show Friday, and started getting a little mouthy with Dr. Phil. That may work with most simps in this country, but not Dr. Phil. He's an alpha. Bill Maher is a beta. And the good doctor proved it last night, when Maher tried to play ‘GOTCHA’ over the ongoing ICE raids.

Saddle up!

Dr. Phil vs. Bill Maher, who ya got?

My 87-year-old grandma would be so proud today – if she still knew how to watch Dr. Phil. No shot she does, though. She used to watch this dude every single day. Like clockwork. Oh, it's 3 p.m.? Wonder what Mamaw's doing? She's watching Dr. Phil save a broken family. Next question.

Anyway, Bill Maher is such a scumbag. He doesn't know his ass from his elbow. He tries to walk the line and play to both sides of the aisle, but it's all an act. He knows it. You know it. Dr. Phil certainly knows it.

The Libs LOVE hijacking the immigration conversation and turning it into something it's not. Trump's had a bunch of ups and downs over the first six months, but the border is pretty cut-and-dry at this point. That war is over. We've won. It's closed. It ain't ever reopening. Sorry, Dems. You're gonna have to find another way to rig elections!

And the whole issue is pretty well agreed upon by Americans, by the way. It's not this huge divisive issue that Bill Maher and the Libs want to make it. It's a 90-10 issue that the Dems think is closer than it actually is, mainly because their heads are stuffed so far up their own asses, they can't see what's actually going on.

And that's Bill Maher in a nutshell. Luckily, we have our ICE doctor on hand to set him straight.

Thanks, Dr. Phil!

"We'll be right back."