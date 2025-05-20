DoorDash Delivery Guy Ends Up On Airport Runway In True WTF Moment

Just when you think you’ve seen or read about all the crazy ass things happening at airports these days, I guarantee you’ve never come across this.

Somehow, someway, a Chicago DoorDash driver ended up on the runway at Chicago's O’Hare International Airport over the weekend, setting off a major security alert response and a giant "WTF?" from law enforcement.

I’m not talking about making a wrong turn and heading down an unauthorized road blunder. No, no. This genius food delivery driver somehow made it through multiple interior and restricted runways and reportedly even crossed some runways, before an air traffic controller noticed the random car just feet away from some planes.

DOORDASH DRIVER WAS LITERALLY ON THE RUNWAY!

At that point, all hell broke loose as the police scrambled to find out who this person was, how they got there, and if it was God forbid a terrorist act. Turns out, it was just a 36-year-old dude delivering some grub via DoorDash that somehow ended up on a stroll for miles on the Chicago tarmac.

After questioning the driver, police believed that the driver simply made a wrong turn before driving for miles on O'Hare's tarmac. He was not arrested nor cited, with law enforcement saying it was an honest mistake. That's great and all, but I now understand why sometimes my fries or some of my chicken nuggets go missing - it's because these are some of the people that deliver them!

I would love to find out more about this story. Mainly, at what point did he realize "Oh no, I've made a very bad mistake" and not bother turning around? At the very least, don't drive on the damn runway of all things! "Imagine if this had been at night in the darkness, I mean, where no one noticed this person," Mark said. "Headlights all look the same, pretty much in the dark. This could have been really, really bad," one former air traffic controller told The New York Post about the DoorDash incident.

HOPEFULLY THE PERSON ORDERED WINGS

It's unclear who and WHERE the person was that actually ordered the DoorDash delivery. We also don't know if they ever did get their food, although you can be sure that it was a bit cold after the driver's dilemma.

Honestly, I'd figure this would have happened at Newark Airport, which has become the cesspool of America's airports in recent weeks with frequent radar screen crashes and an ungodly amount of delays and cancellations due to not having enough employees.

But then I realized that Chicago O' Hare isn't run by airport security, but rather local Chicago police who are part of a city whose Mayor has a historic low 6% approval rating.

Can't wait to see what happens next in the airport tales!

