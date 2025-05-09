Newark Mayor Arrested Storming ICE Facility As Airport Crumbles

Newark, New Jersey Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested earlier on Friday after he and other Democrat leaders stormed an ICE facility and were taken into federal custody, despite Newark Airport falling apart last week.

I don't know what Baraka and his other political goons were trying to accomplish or if they thought that they could just run on in and free everyone like they were in an action movie, but what I DO know is that Newark Airport is an absolute MESS right now and deserves all the Newark Mayor's attention.

Earlier Friday, the airport's radar systems went BLANK for the second time in two weeks, not an ideal situation for what is one of America's busiest airports.

NEWARK AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL LOST 90 SECONDS OF RADAR

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the blackout lasted an astonishing 90 seconds, in which air traffic controllers at Newark's TRACON Area C runway lost all radar communication with airplanes in the sky. Needless to say, this is something that needs to immediately be looked into and rectified, despite Mayor Baraka thinking that illegal immigrant detention centers deserve his attention and public posturing.

"FedEx 1989, I’m going to hand you off here. Our scopes just went black again," the air traffic controller told a flight that had just taken off and was headed to Boston when they were notified of the potentially disastrous situation. Earlier in the week, audio was released of an air traffic controller literally screaming that he "had no idea where [the airplane] was," after three of the four screens went blank.

Allow me to speak for everyone when I say, "W…T…F!" are we doing people?

"There was a telecommunications outage that impacted communications and radar display at Philadelphia TRACON Area C, which guides aircraft in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport airspace," the FAA said in a statement released on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mayor Baraka thinks it's more important to play Robin Hood or whatever he was doing in Newark, when he reportedly "ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations" to remove himself from the ICE detention center but refused to leave after trespassing.

THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE

As I've unfortunately had to write time, and time again - I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy or whomever, the bottom line is THIS NEEDS TO BE FIXED. Party lines don't matter when you're in a life or death situation, which is exactly what could happen should the airport in Mayor Baraka's city continue to be like this.

Flying is already a headache for many, and when you add in the fact that it may also be a truly dangerous situation that nobody seems to be doing anything about… well, that can't happen.

You would think that Newark Mayor Baraka would be doing EVERYTHING he possibly can to assure travelers and local residents that one of the U.S.'s busiest national airports is safe to travel to and from. But oh wait, he can't… because he's in custody right now for raiding an ICE facility. According to FOX News' Chad Pergram, New Jersey Democrat Representative Watson Coleman has said that Baraka's legal team is petitioning for an emergency bail hearing because law enforcement "are trying to keep him overnight."

Hey Ras, you arrogant, clueless POS… Couldn't you have maybe waited a few weeks before trying to helplessly play hero and fix your airport first?

As for everyone else flying or dealing with Newark Airport, just pray, because it appears our elected officials are putting themselves and politics ahead of your life.

