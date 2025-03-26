DoorDash Announces Major Change And Why It Could Cost You More

DoorDash has announced a change to its payment policy that will eventually allow customers to eat now and pay later.

The massive food delivery company is expected to team up with Klarna, one of the larger BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) financial services that companies can team up with in order to leverage more customers for their product in what appear to be "Risk free" ways.

YOUR $20 BURRITO COULD COST YOU $60 IN THE END!

In DoorDash's case, customers will be able to use Klarna for a variety of different purchases, not just small food items, and have the option to pay for their order in its entirety, in four installments, or pay "later on," which led many people on social media to ask, "What could possibly go wrong?!"

The answer is, a lot, considering there will be late fees added to delayed payments that could add up to a good amount of unexpected charges.

With current household debt being more than $18 trillion for Americans, and $1.2 trillion of that being credit card debt according to the New York Federal Reserve, some on social media are hesitant about allowing another way for people to rack up additional charges, especially ones that they may not remember doing due to the sheer simplicity of clicking food orders on their phone and pretending they're Richie Rich and getting it for free.

ANYONE WHO IS FINANCING DOORDASH SHOULD PROBABLY STOP

Across social media, people were Memeing the new DoorDash pay later model by using graphics from The Sopranos as debt collectors trying to get their money, or prominent financial advisor Dave Ramsey staring at someone saying they have "$11,000 in DoorDash debt."

"Imagine having Chipotle debt," one person joked. (Imagine buying Chipotle anymore after they continue to mess with our burrito sizes!)

DoorDash has not come out and addressed any of the financial criticisms directly, instead saying that the new service "provides even more flexibility, control and options," for hungry customers.

The fact of the matter is that there are a number of larger issues that still remain. First off, if you are using a payment plan for DoorDash of all things, you probably shouldn't be ordering delivery as much to begin with and should get your finances figured out.

Second, we all know those people who spend, spend, spend with their credit card and worry about paying it off later. Sure, some eventually do, but there are clearly a lot of people that don't. With DoorDash and Klarna adding late fees to those that don't pay on time and customers having their accounts automatically linked to their credit card, suddenly that $30 Chipotle meal could cost you $60.

If you have a couple of those in a month? The ease of those adding up to hundreds of dollars consistently could quickly become a nightmare of a reality.

