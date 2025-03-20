Chipotle Unveils 15 New Menu Items, But Fans Just Want Big Burritos Again

Chipotle is making big news this week after announcing that they will be adding 15 different items to their menu, including a honey chicken, in honor of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

That's great and all, but all we really want is for Chipotle to make their burritos big again.

Elaborate menu, be damned, I say!

CHIPOTLE UNVEILS HONEY CHICKEN AND MORE MENU ITEMS

Beginning this week, exclusively on the Chipotle App and Chipotle.com, food lovers can order from the "Fight On" digital menu that has 15 different options named after a player from the University of Southern California's women's basketball team.

For example, sophomore star point guard JuJu Watkins released her own curated "JuJu Bowl" which features the new honey chicken, white rice, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, cheese, guaco and sour cream.

Doesn't sound bad, unless you're like me, and you hate salsa, onions and guac. Luckily, there are 14 other players' items on the menu, which can be viewed below. (The Rian Forestier Quesadilla has caught my eye - and my stomach.)

And although the honey chicken sounds pretty awesome, I'm not gonna lie, if Chipotle truly cared about their loyal customers, they would start adding a legitimate amount of meat into their food orders.

MAKE BURRITOS GREAT AGAIN OR I'M NOT BUYING

You know it's bad when people literally don't want to order Chipotle delivery anymore (from that Chipotle app that they are pushing by the way…) because it's automatically assumed that the burrito or tacos will have barely any meat in them.

The fact that I now have to physically go to a Chipotle and give the darkest dead eye glare at the person making my food order (when they make eye contact they immediately put more meat in it) is probably not ideal.

Hey, you don't have to listen to me, but maybe you should listen to J.J. Watt, who sent Chipotle this tweet THREE YEARS AGO and still nothing has changed!!

That's great that Chipotle wants to honor USC and women's basketball and get on the hype train that Caitlin Clark has started for the sport. But as a loyal customer since Chipotle opened in 2005 in New York City, how about you show ME and millions of others getting scammed from your cutting corners on the amount of meat you're putting in our food orders?

Until you do that, I'm not trying any of these food items.

(… I will try out that honey chicken though, and it better be damn good.)

DO YOU THINK CHIPOTLE HAS FALLEN FROM WHAT IT USED TO BE? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow

The "Fight On" Menu features: