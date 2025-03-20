Chipotle Unveils 15 New Menu Items, But Fans Just Want Big Burritos Again
Chipotle is making big news this week after announcing that they will be adding 15 different items to their menu, including a honey chicken, in honor of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
That's great and all, but all we really want is for Chipotle to make their burritos big again.
Elaborate menu, be damned, I say!
CHIPOTLE UNVEILS HONEY CHICKEN AND MORE MENU ITEMS
Beginning this week, exclusively on the Chipotle App and Chipotle.com, food lovers can order from the "Fight On" digital menu that has 15 different options named after a player from the University of Southern California's women's basketball team.
For example, sophomore star point guard JuJu Watkins released her own curated "JuJu Bowl" which features the new honey chicken, white rice, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, cheese, guaco and sour cream.
Doesn't sound bad, unless you're like me, and you hate salsa, onions and guac. Luckily, there are 14 other players' items on the menu, which can be viewed below. (The Rian Forestier Quesadilla has caught my eye - and my stomach.)
And although the honey chicken sounds pretty awesome, I'm not gonna lie, if Chipotle truly cared about their loyal customers, they would start adding a legitimate amount of meat into their food orders.
MAKE BURRITOS GREAT AGAIN OR I'M NOT BUYING
You know it's bad when people literally don't want to order Chipotle delivery anymore (from that Chipotle app that they are pushing by the way…) because it's automatically assumed that the burrito or tacos will have barely any meat in them.
The fact that I now have to physically go to a Chipotle and give the darkest dead eye glare at the person making my food order (when they make eye contact they immediately put more meat in it) is probably not ideal.
Hey, you don't have to listen to me, but maybe you should listen to J.J. Watt, who sent Chipotle this tweet THREE YEARS AGO and still nothing has changed!!
That's great that Chipotle wants to honor USC and women's basketball and get on the hype train that Caitlin Clark has started for the sport. But as a loyal customer since Chipotle opened in 2005 in New York City, how about you show ME and millions of others getting scammed from your cutting corners on the amount of meat you're putting in our food orders?
Until you do that, I'm not trying any of these food items.
(… I will try out that honey chicken though, and it better be damn good.)
DO YOU THINK CHIPOTLE HAS FALLEN FROM WHAT IT USED TO BE? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow
The "Fight On" Menu features:
- The JuJu Watkins BowlWhite rice, Chipotle Honey Chicken, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, cheese, guac and sour cream
- The Kiki Iriafen BowlBrown rice, half chicken, half steak, pinto beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted-chili corn salsa and tomatillo-green chili salsa
- The Rayah Marshall QuesadillaChicken fajita quesadilla with extra brown rice and sour cream
- The Vivian Iwuchukwu BurritoWhite rice, double chicken, light black beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, extra cheese and sour cream (double wrapped tortilla)
- The Rian Forestier QuesadillaChicken fajita quesadilla with extra white rice and Queso Blanco (w/extra tortilla)
- The Avery Howell BowlWhite rice, steak, fresh tomato salsa, Queso Blanco, cheese and guac
- The Clarice Akunwafo BowlExtra white rice, chicken, extra black beans, extra cheese, extra fresh tomato salsa, extra roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-green chili salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, sour cream and guac
- The Aliyah Gayles BowlBrown rice, chicken, pinto beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, cheese Queso Blanco and lettuce
- The Laura Williams BowlWhite rice, steak, black beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese
- The Kayleigh Heckel BowlWhite rice, chicken, black beans, cheese, sour cream and lettuce
- The Malia Samuels BowlWhite rice, steak, black beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese, guac and lettuce
- The Kennedy Smith Quesadilla½ chicken, ½ steak quesadilla with white rice, roasted chili-corn salsa and Queso Blanco
- The Dominique Darius BowlWhite rice, chicken, half pinto beans, half black beans, fresh tomato salsa and roasted chili-corn salsa
- The Brooklyn Shamblin BowlWhite rice, steak, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, cheese, sour cream and lettuce
- The Talia von Oelhoffen BowlBrown rice, chicken, fajita veggies, Queso Blanco and lettuce
