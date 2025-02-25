DoorDash Driver Tries To Shoot His Shot With Married Woman

You can’t blame a guy for trying. How was this DoorDash driver supposed to know the customer whose order he had just dropped off was married?

More importantly, how would he know even if she was married that she would turn him away empty-handed? There's only one way to find out.

What if she was the one? He'd never be able to forgive himself if he didn’t turn around and ring her doorbell one more time. So that's what he did.

I'm sure he had a moment where he thought to himself that it is a completely insane move to show back up at the woman's house to see if she was single. He went for anyway.

And you know what, even though it didn’t work out, you have to give him some credit here for listening to his heart. He felt a connection, he couldn’t stop thinking about the customer, so he violated company policy, I'm sure, for a shot at happiness.

Who knows, maybe the plot to one of the many adult films he's seen would play out. Unfortunately for him, the woman's husband answered the door and it was all caught on camera.

Not every shot goes in, but if you keep shooting they will eventually find the bottom of the net

This DoorDash driver ignored the fact that a man answered the door. He didn’t do the math on what the situation was and went right into shooting his shot mode.

"I'm sorry, I just dropped off an order for a girl," he said. "I was just wondering… I had a question while I was driving away: if she was single or not?"

Oh, buddy. No, she's not single. You're talking to her husband right now. The husband asked who he was talking about. When it came out that it was his wife's name, he broke the bad news to the driver.

The driver apologized several times as he started walking back towards his vehicle and the husband added this little nugget for the hopeless romantic, "She's 47-years-old."

His MILF dreams had been shattered. All he could do was retreat and live to fight another day and possibly find love during his adventures of delivery. Better luck next time.