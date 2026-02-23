Don't Put Hilary Duff Out To Pasture — She Finally Understands How To Make Her Bedroom Activities Enjoyable

Last summer, we were reacquainted with Hilary Duff thanks to a clip that went viral on Twitter and racked up tens of thousands of views. It was a scene from a TV series called "Younger."

The OG Sydney Sweeney compliments accompanied the viral attention and calls for a comeback were circulating. I'm not sure whether it was known at the time that she had plans to get back into the studio or not.

But here we are and the 38-year-old mom of four's sixth album, Luck… or Something, was just released over the weekend. It's her first studio album since 2015, but her promotion game isn’t rusty at all.

Hilary did an interview with the LA Times that came out along with her album release. In it, she talks about her bedroom activities, because we all know sex still sells.

The interviewer mentions that she had to grow up and talk about sex as a public figure and added that there's an idea about it that it's better left to the young. You know, now that she's in her late-30s.

Hilary Duff Says She’s Finally Figured Things Out In The Bedroom

Hilary wants you to know that she's just now figured it out, and she'll be continuing to hit the sheets. Thank you very much.

"I finally feel like I know a lot about sex. My whole 20s, sex was not always enjoyable — it was so much to figure out. Now I finally understand it. Maybe that’s a female thing, but I’m not ready to be put out to pasture," Hilary said.

"People come up to me all the time, and they’re like, ‘Wow, you aged really well.’ I’m like, 'I’m only 38!'"

The gift and the curse of beginning a career in the public eye at a young age. But let's be honest, not everyone is able to hold it together as well as Hilary Duff has been able to.

That goes for all walks of life, not just child actors. Everyone knows someone who is now dragging kids around and a few extra pounds in a minivan.

But we're not here to focus on that. We're here because Hilary Duff is back making music and wants you to know she has things figured out in the bedroom now. Congratulations.