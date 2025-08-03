Hilary Duff Scene Featuring Her Cleavage Goes Insanely Viral On Social Media

Hilary Duff is called the OG Sydney Sweeney on social media after going viral.

Do you remember Hilary Duff? Of course, you do. The actress and singer had a run of at least a decade or so where she was all over the place making headlines. We're talking movies, TV, music and tabloids.

A pop culture run like that isn't easily forgotten, even if the now 37-year-old mom of four hasn't appeared in anything since 2023, according to her IMDB page. Seemingly out of nowhere, she's trending again.

Blame it on jeans ads, boobs being front and center once again, or the supposed propaganda from it all if you want. Whatever is at the center of it, a scene featuring Duff's cleavage has social media buzzing.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

A fan account on Twitter struck viral gold when they dug up a scene from a 2019 episode of the TV series Younger titled It's All About the Money, Honey.

The account shared the clip last week and somehow, through the magic of social media, it has racked up more than 24 million views.

Are we on the verge of some sort of Hilary Duff comeback?

The comparisons to Sydney Sweeney and the thoughts of a major Hilary Duff comeback among those on Twitter were enough for her to see a spike in interest on Google Trends.

The viral clip, as these sorts of clips tend to do, brought most in the comment section together. They laughed, they cried, they paid their respects.

If that's not a touching tribute to a scene, a role, and a show that, if you're like me, you've never heard of, I don’t know what is. That's the power of the internet.

You can have people reminiscing about something all while others are being introduced to it for the first time. There's something special that takes place when that happens.

On a separate note, it's been a tough few days for all the unhappy cat ladies out there.