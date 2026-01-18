Hilary Duff Gets Soaking Wet In New Music Video, Anne Hathaway Takes It Back To 2016 In Latex & The Bills Lose

It's next man up time in Denver after the Broncos lose Bo Nix to injury.

Next man up

The Denver Broncos are headed to the AFC Championship game after an overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. They will take on the winner of the Houston Texans and New England Patriots game without Bo Nix.

Sean Payton made the announcement after the game. He said Nix was injured on the second to last play in overtime and that he has a fractured bone in his right ankle that requires surgery and that his season is over.

It's next man up for the Broncos and that man is Jarrett Stidham. We're taking a similar approach this morning after Elizabeth Hurley disabled the embed on her Instagram post from the Maldives. It's not what I wanted to wake up to, but I went to a backup.

We have a soaking wet Hilary Duff stepping in to keep us moving on this Sunday morning. Jarrett Stidham's no Hilary Duff, but he's going to have to get the job done if the Broncos are to make it to the Super Bowl.

How did the Buffalo Bills wind up on the losing end of another playoff game? It didn’t happen without some controversy, according to some.

The Bills had the ball and were trying to set up a game-winning field goal of their own when a deep ball to Brandin Cooks ended up being intercepted by the Broncos.

Some argue that Cooks made the catch and was down by contact before the defensive back ended up with the ball. If it was only as simple as having a knee down with the ball while being touched by a defender.

Cooks also had to survive the ground without losing possession of the ball. That doesn’t appear to happen. To me, it looks like the ball might have come out on its own after Cooks hits the ground.

If you watch Cooks roll over after losing the ball, he doesn’t look like he's all there. He appears to have gone a little crash test dummy limp.

Given that, I don’t think the call is as controversial as some others. Although if I'm a Bills fan, I would argue until the end of time that this was a catch by Cooks.

The Bills defense still had a chance to make the Broncos attempt a much longer field goal and gave up a huge play that set up Denver's eventual game winner.

Not to mention the four other turnovers the Bills had during the game and those missed opportunities to put points on the board.

There's no going back now. The Bills are going home, and the Broncos are one step closer to another Super Bowl appearance.

The Seahawks steamrolled the 49ers

There was no such controversy during the other Divisional Round game on Saturday between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

That game was over on the opening kickoff. Rashid Shaheed took it 97 yards to the house and Seattle never looked back. They absolutely demolished the 49ers and punched their ticket to the NFC Championship game with a 41-6 win.

I think everyone knew it was going to be a long night when 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro tried to trip Shaheed on the kickoff return.

A straight kickoff return without a slide tackle attempt wouldn't have screamed desperation like throwing your legs at the guy with the ball does.

It set the tone for the entire one-sided game.

Sam Darnold continues to prove the Minnesota Vikings made a terrible decision by allowing him to leave for Seattle.

Livestreaming from inside a Walmart while it's closed isn’t the brightest of ideas

A TikTok challenge ended with an 18-year-old being arrested on a felony charge, according to The Smoking Gun. The fact that it was all being livestreamed assisted with the arrest.

Who knew this was a bad idea? Evidently not Isaac Hurley, who had posted up in the dog bed section in an attempt to complete a Walmart 24-hour challenge. A 911 caller told police in Florida exactly where to find him.

Can't a guy earn a living? That's all he was doing when he was arrested. After being read his rights, he told officers that "he believed he could earn money from TikTok views and decided to conduct a 24-hour challenge inside Walmart."

He forgot all about the other ways of earning money, like let's say working for it. He was already at a Walmart, but he had bigger plans.

Police found Hurley in the dog bed section actively recording. They also found on his TikTok account a video of him "stating he intended to complete a 24-hour challenge inside Walmart and requesting likes and shares."

He almost got away with it if for the fact that he wasn’t livestreaming his alleged crime as it was happening. There was no mention of any potential earnings from his attempt to complete the challenge.

Prime NFL Commentary Team

- Kirk writes:

How did Amazon Prime come up with "Nursing Home Al" & "College Boy" Kirk Herbstriet when all "college boy" does is college football not very good should stick to his day job

Al Michaels should just hang it up gave many great years of great calls and games

SeanJo

Hey Kirk, I don’t know what went into the decision to have "Nursing Home Al" and "College Boy" team up, but all I'll say is there is worse out there. Tony Romo, for example, makes it extremely difficult to keep the sound up during games.

equal??

- Eric writes:

Do u think the hit on Adams should have been a penalty?? me no think so..

SeanJo

No. The Panthers hit on Davante Adams shouldn't have been penalized.

In fact, I've decided, after seeing enough back and forth over these kinds of penalties, that the argument shouldn’t be over whether it constitutes a targeting call or a hit on a defenseless receiver, we should be arguing against those flags being thrown in the first place. I hate them almost as much as the soft roughing the passer calls.

Enough with the player safety nonsense. If they cared at all about that, they wouldn’t be adding games to the season. It's a violent contact sport and collisions that result in injuries are going to happen and are unavoidable. Big hits are part of the game.

----------

That's all for this Sunday morning. By the end of the day, we'll know if the Texans or Patriots will be playing the Broncos and whether the Rams or Bears will face the Seahawks.

Let's hope we get a couple of games that are more like the Bills-Broncos game. That's not too much to ask. We can sprinkle in a blowout ever now and again, but let's not make that a habit.

I'm happy to report that I finally got the last of Christmas put away yesterday and I didn’t kill my back in the process, which is always a risk.

Time to fuel up on some more coffee. I'll see everyone next Sunday. As always, the inbox is open for anything and everything at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram.

