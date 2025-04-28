Trump Demands Everyone Listen To Unexpected Country Singer: PHOTO

President Donald Trump seems to be a bit of a country music fan.

There are many OutKick readers who support the President and there are many readers who are also big country music fans.

However, those two topics rarely seem to cross paths. Trump is a big fan of music, but it's definitely more of a "Y.M.C.A." by the Village People vibe over country tunes.

Or, that's at least what I always thought, but that might not be the case.

President Donald Trump praises country singer Warren Zeiders.

For seemingly no reason at all, Trump hopped on Truth Social before 6:00 am EST Monday morning to praise…….country singer Warren Zeiders.

Zeiders is certainly growing in popularity, but is far from a legit star. He did recently go viral for blasting a fan over receiving the middle finger. Maybe that's the attitude Trump likes to see.

"Warren Zeiders is FANTASTIC. Go to his concerts, and ENJOY! DJT," America's 45th and 47th President shared with his followers.

I would love to know what sparked this very random endorsement of Zeiders' music by the most powerful man in the world.

Again, Zeiders has a growing profile, but he's not even in the same atmosphere as guys like Morgan Wallen and Riley Green.

The video of him chewing out a fan is the most attention he's received in a minute. It really makes you wonder if that's what sparked this message from Trump.

Did he read about it here at OutKick? Let's not rule anything out.

If you're not familiar with Zeiders, you can listen to a couple of his hits below.

Are you already a fan of Zeiders' music? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.