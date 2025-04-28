Star Singer Has Internet On Edge With Epic 'Country Roads' Cover: WATCH

Lana Del Rey is moving the needle with an awesome performance of "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

The popular singer's entire vibe is Americana, and she's become very famous over the years, appealing to a broad range of people.

She also likes to rock a pistol. What's not to love? Now, she has people talking after a recent performance.

Lana Del Rey goes viral with "Country Roads" cover.

Lana Del Rey performed at the popular music festival Stagecoach this past Friday, and she has the internet buzzing with an epic performance.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer performed a must-watch cover of John Denver's most famous song, and it took no time at all to blow up on X.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts

You just sometimes have to tip your cap when it comes to an awesome performance. Lana Del Rey is a pop star, but she's leaned into John Denver's song before with great success.

Now, she did it again, and as you'd expect, it moved the needle in a big way on social media. The woman is a true A-list star.

Her cover of John Denver's song wasn't the only moment that has people talking from her Stagecoach performance. She also gave Morgan Wallen….an interesting shoutout.

Talk about an unexpected arc.

Talk about an unexpected arc.

You never know what you're going to get with Lana Del Rey, and her Stagecoach performance is just the latest reminder of that fact.