Country Music Singer Caught On Video In Heated Argument With Fan: WATCH

Country music singer Warren Zeiders got into a bit of a…..testy exchange with a fan during a recent show.

Zeiders is one of the most popular up-and-coming talents in the country music world. He isn't exactly a bona fide star just yet, but he's definitely making moves.

His latest Spotify data shows he's getting more than eight million streams a month. That's certainly a big number.

Turns out he also isn't a fan of dealing with idiots at his show.

Warren Zeiders gets into argument with fan during show.

Zeiders was performing in St. Augustine, Florida this past weekend when the show hit a bit of a rocky moment due to someone in the crowd, according to Whiskey Riff.

The singer spotted someone in the crowd flipping him off, and he couldn't help himself from returning fire.

"F*ck you, dude," Zeiders was filmed telling the guy during the exchange. He was also just getting started.

The talented singer continued, "I'm sorry your wife likes my f*cking show and you don't…Come to my show and you want to flip me off? get the f*** out p**sy."

You can watch the moment unfold below.

A bit of a bizarre moment to unpack. I honestly had no idea singers paid enough attention to the crowd to even notice someone flipping them off. I guess they do!

At least Warren Zeiders does, and he's not afraid to give it back when it gets it from the crowd. At the same time, why would anyone waste money on tickets to a show to just flip off the act?

Seems like a complete and total waste. Not only is it a waste of money, but the unknown person got lit up in front of the entire country music world.

That's taking a pretty significant L.

Do you support Zeiders calling out the fan?