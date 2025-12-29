Trump Reveals Stunning Details On Powerful Bombing Of Venezuela

The United States quietly carried out an attack against Venezuela last week.

President Donald Trump has revealed new details about the United States bombing Venezuela.

Shockwaves were made over the weekend when an interview Trump did last Friday caught fire and went viral for one simple reason:

Trump revealed that the United States had hammered a target in Venezuela last week.

It's the biggest move yet against Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Trump talks about bombing Venezuela.

The President's comments kicked off a firestorm as people scrambled to find more details. Now, the President is shining a light on what happened.

It sounds like the bombing was insanely powerful and completely annihilated the target, which still remains shrouded in secrecy.

"There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs. They load the boats up with drugs. So we hit all the boats, and now we hit the area. It's the implementation area. That's where they implement, and that is no longer around," Trump told the press Monday afternoon while at Mar-a-Lago with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

You can watch Trump's comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What's interesting is that President Donald Trump refused to reveal if it was a direct military strike that caused the explosion or possibly something else.

If it was the latter, then it would fall to a covert and clandestine operation. That shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.

It was recently reported that Delta Force might be spun up to hit targets in Venezuela, and it's already known SEAL Team 6 is putting in work.

Both Tier One units are more than capable of sneaking into a location, laying explosive charges and disappearing into the night.

Either way, the President has now revealed that it was a dock area that was hit and it no longer exists. Sounds like a hell of a lot of firepower was used.

Now, we sit and wait to see what the next move up the escalation ladder will be. Let me know what you think of the situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.