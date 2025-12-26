America's Secret Black Ops Ghost Ship Detected In Critical Location, War Fears Soar

The MV Ocean Trader is a highly-sophisticated ship used by the black ops elements of the military.

It appears America's highly-secretive JSOC ghost ship has resurfaced in an area that should terrify Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The United States is currently conducting a massive military build-up in the Caribbean. President Donald Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the military are vaporizing drug boats, but that's just part of the equation.

The biggest part of Operation Southern Spear is clearly focused on bringing down Maduro. There is a blockade/quarantine around Venezuela, oil tankers are being seized and the situation will only likely escalate from here.

America's ghost ship spotted not far from Venezuela.

One of the most fascinating parts of the situation is that people are discovering the existence of the MV Ocean Trader.

The highly-sophisticated JSOC black ops ghost ship appears like a roll-on/roll-off cargo ship, but it's nothing like that in reality. The Ocean Trader is an advanced JSOC special operations mothership capable of carrying 160 Tier One operators and launching black ops strikes from helicopters and boats.

It's been spotted a handful of times since the Caribbean Crisis kicked off, but had only been seen a few times in its entire existence prior to the current situation.

The ship was last confirmed to be seen in November, and it's now resurfaced on satellite imagery roughly 150 miles north of Venezuela, according to the popular OSINT account SA Defensa.

This is bad news for whoever the Ocean Trader might be targeting (cough, cough….targets on land). A Delta Force assault team or SEAL Team 6 assault team can operate with incredible lethality with just a handful of operators. Oftentimes, they run missions with as little as just six men, and obliterate whoever they're targeting.

Now, imagine more than 100 operators on a single ship with air and water assets at their disposal. That's not a simple assault force. That's America coming to make sure business is taken care of by any means necessary.

Of course, who exactly is on the Ocean Trader at any given moment is almost certainly classified at a TS-SCI level.

The public will never know for sure, but I can promise you there's no country on the planet with better operators than America. Anyone who even suggests otherwise has no idea what the hell they're talking about.

Now, we wait on pins and needles to see what Trump's next move will be. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: I had a source send me some photos of the Ocean Trader essentially hiding in plain sight (that's its entire purpose) just a few days ago. Some of the coolest photos I've ever seen, but definitely not for publication. Just know our guys are always ready to rock and roll when the time comes.