Trump Reportedly Prepares To Unleash World's Most Secret Black Ops Team On Venezuela: DETAILS

Delta Force is the world's premier black ops unit. The Unit specializes in direct action and hostage rescue.

President Donald Trump reportedly is considering sending Delta Force commandos into Venezuela to start smashing targets.

The U.S. military currently has several warships, an aircraft carrier, at least one submarine, stealth fighter jets and other air assets spread across the Caribbean.

While blowing up drug boats has been a nice appetizer, it's clear to everyone paying attention that the real target is bringing down the regime of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

There is more than enough firepower in place to get the job done, and a new tool might join the fight.

Trump Weighs Sending Delta Force To Smash Targets In Venezuela

The New York Times reported Saturday that the President is weighing a second phase of the war on narco-terrorists that would see Delta Force commandos go into Venezuela.

SEAL Team 6 — the Navy's Tier One direct action unit — has already played a critical role in targeting the drug boats.

Now, it appears the Army's main JSOC unit might get some play as well.

If you're an OutKick reader who follows my stuff, then odds are very high you already know what Delta Force is and its capabilities.

For those of you who don't, CAG is the world's premier counter-terrorism, direct action and hostage rescue unit.

It's considered a black ops unit that the government has rarely acknowledged even exists. Selection is open to anyone in the military, and if someone passes the selection phase, they then go to something that's called OTC.

The candidates who pass OTC are then assigned to one of The Unit's four assault squadrons. They're experts in CQB and incredibly high-risk no-fail missions. The only other unit in America that compares is SEAL Team 6.

CAG and DEVGRU operators are in a league of their own, and if they're getting cut loose in Venezuela, then that's the end of the road for Maduro. It's a curtain call for whoever they're hunting.

It's also a world the public knows little to nothing about, but what we do know regularly proves that Tier One operators are the last people on the planet you want looking for you. Just ask Osama bin Laden how it worked out for him when DEVGRU showed up.

What do you think of Trump potentially sending in elite CAG operators into Venezuela? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.