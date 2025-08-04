Russia Responds To Trump Scrambling World-Ending Submarines After Threat To Use Secret Weapon: DETAILS

The United States has the most advanced submarines on the planet.

Russia has finally responded to the United States scrambling nuclear-armed submarines in response to a threat.

President Donald Trump announced last week that he was moving a pair of submarines, presumably ballistic missile ones, after former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev subtly threatened to use the country's Dead Hand system.

The Dead Hand is a highly-secretive Russian weapons system that allows the country's nuclear arsenal to be launched, even if the high command is wiped out. The exact way it works remains unknown.

In response, Trump made it clear he would take any measures necessary in case Medvedev's words weren't just a hollow threat.

An Ohio-class submarine carries enough nuclear firepower to change the world forever, and the United States has a total of 18 active.

Russia responds to Trump moving nuclear submarines.

The Russian Federation has finally responded to Trump's move with the submarines, and the reaction is pretty measured. That's a sign Russia has no interest in escalating the situation.

"In this case, it is obvious that American submarines are already on combat duty. This is an ongoing process, that’s the first thing. But in general, of course, we would not want to get involved in such a controversy and would not want to comment on it in any way. Of course, we believe that everyone should be very, very careful with nuclear rhetoric," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained, according to Reuters.

Reuters also reported Trump's negotiator Steve Whitkoff could be back in Russia as soon as this week.

The fact Russia is purposely choosing to de-escalate is a good sign they don't want any further provocation with the United States. That's a smart choice. Russia has its hands full in Ukraine against a third-rate military. It would have no chance against the United States and our most-advanced weapons systems.

For those of you who don't know, the USA has the world's most-sophisticated nuclear triad. The triad guarantees a secured second strike and the ability to deliver nuclear weapons three different ways:

Land based ICBMs

Submarine launched nuclear missiles

Long ranger nuclear-armed bombers

The triad means that no matter what happens in an opening salvo, the United States will be able to strike back. Our Ohio-class submarines are by far and away the most important part of the triad.

The submarines lurk in unknown parts of the ocean just waiting for an order to come down. They're ghosts and hopefully, never have to be used. If they are used, the world will never be the same.

What do you think about the situation and the capabilities of the United States Navy? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.