SEAL Team 6 Operators Decked Out In Combat Gear Spotted On Helicopter: PHOTOS

A pair of photos of SEAL Team 6 operators are a fun reminder of American military power.

SEAL Team 6 is an elite Tier One direct action and hostage rescue counter-terrorism unit. It's the Navy's sole T1 unit.

Selection for the unit is incredibly difficult, and only the best SEALs from white side teams (that is every SEAL team other than ST6) make it through Green Team.

Once at the unit, operators are tasked with America's most sensitive and important missions. The public will never know about many of their greatest actions.

SEAL Team 6 photos go viral.

Well, we have some really awesome photos of SEAL Team 6 operators to share with you. The popular military Instagram page @Socom_Archive shared two photos of ST6 operators riding on a Little Bird.

The operators are members of Gold Squadron - one of the four assault squadrons within SEAL Team 6.

Seeing operators riding on the side of a Little Bird is one of the coolest things we've seen over the past few decades.

Seeing operators riding on the side of a Little Bird is one of the coolest things we've seen over the past few decades.

The helicopters are capable of lying low and fast to the ground in order to insert operators quickly. That includes dropping them off on rooftops. The pilots for Tier One elements often come from the 160th SOAR - the most elite pilots in America.

Throw in the fact the guys are decked out in full combat kit with rifles and pano night vision, and it really doesn't get much cooler at all.

If you want to see an awesome video with a legit SEAL Team 6 member, you can check out my interview with Chris Fettes below. It's a lengthy one, but definitely worth your time.

What do you think about SEAL Team 6?