Donald Trump Saves Arguably America's Favorite Breakfast Chain From A Shocking Death

Sorry, losers – Donald Trump has saved Waffle House from Joe Biden's mess. God, are we tired of winning yet, or WHAT?

I'm not. America's not – especially after we enjoy some reasonably-priced cheesy eggs this morning!

That's right. Reasonably priced. No more surcharges because Joe Biden slaughtered millions of chickens. No more surcharge because of inflation.

Just some good, old-fashioned, delicious cheesy eggs from Waffle House as you take a quick break from I-95 this Fourth of July week.

Just as God intended.

Waffle House is BACK!

No, I don't know why it says June 2. I assume it's a typo. Whatever, the point still remains – Donald Trump has saved Waffle House …

… thank you for your attention to this matter!

Side note: That little ending to all of his social media posts is easily my favorite of Trump 2.0. The first term, we got "covfefe." This one, we get "thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Gets me every time.

Anyway, back to Waffle House …

Earlier this year, they bent the knee and added an egg surcharge in the face of adversity. Cracker Barrel never wavered, by the way, but whatever. Pick your fighter, America.

But, I get why Waffle House did. Times were tough and uncertain.

Joe Biden murdered millions of chickens last year to combat the impending bird flu. At the same time, Bidenomics wasn't exactly lighting the place on fire. Between those two nasty things, Waffle House was underwater.

But, instead of #TrustingTheProcess with Donald Trump back in office, they folded like a cheap chair under Rosie O'Donnell and started charging us more for eggs. Gross. Un-American. Probably something the socialist lunatic in New York LOVED. Not us patriots.

But, once again, Trump looked the haters in the eye and fixed their mess. No more inflation. No more egg crisis. No more egg surcharges.

What a week of winning. What a way to leap into America's birthday.

Let's have a big day.