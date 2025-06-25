Donald Trump Once Tricked JD Vance Into Thinking He Just Nuked An Entire Country

Been a whee ‘lotta talk about nuclear bombs lately, and I’m no stranger to jumping aboard a solid bandwagon.

So, let's check in with JD Vance at a Republican dinner Tuesday in Ohio.

The vice president was obviously the guest of honor, taking time out of his day to give the Big Rs in his great state a pep talk while Donald Trump told the haters to quite literally f--k off in Washington.

Vance, to his credit, offered a solid follow-up to Trump's viral moment, telling the folks a story from earlier this year that sounds A) sort of made-up, but also B) completely believable.

Let's dive right in with Vance, whose tale centers around a phoner he and Trump were on earlier this year with a mysterious foreign leader who clearly wanted Kamala Harris to win:

"The president looks over at me, puts the leader on mute, and says, 'this is NOT going really well,' and he presses the RED BUTTON!" Vance said.

"My eyes get really big … he looks at me and goes, 'NUCLEAR.'

"A guy walks in with a Diet Coke, and he looks back and me says, 'it wasn't nuclear, it's just the Diet Coke button.'

"That's the kind of guy, my fellow Republicans, that we have as President of the United States."

What a day for Donald Trump

I mean, what a damn day for Donald Trump on Tuesday, huh? Honestly, I think it was some of his best work.

And this is a dude who just embarrassed Iran 48 hours prior!

The f-bomb drop early in the morning really set the tone. I've watched it a billion times. I can't stop. It reminded me so much of a pissed-off dad, mainly because I grew up with one. God, I can't wait for the Dems to try and impeach him for cussing. Please do it. I'm begging you.

Then, he fired off perhaps his greatest – and longest – Truth Social post, calling AOC a dumb idiot, among other things.

I think, at some point, he also took another shot at ‘Too Late Jerome.’ Not sure. I lost track by lunch.

Anyway, this little gem of a story from JD Vance really brought it all home for me. Just a masterclass from Trump. Again, it sounds sort of fake. Or, at the very least, embellished.

But then again, so does pretty much everything surrounding Trump. So, I'm gonna go ahead and assume it's true.

Such a power move, too. Nothing like toying around with a little red button that could start WWIII, only to instead sip on some Diet Coke and share a good laugh while some Lib foreign president rambles on about tariffs on the other line.

What a time to be alive.