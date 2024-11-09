Joe Rogan Celebrates Trump's Win With Just Four Words

Joe Rogan didn't need many words to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump returning to the White House.

Rogan endorsed Trump for President shortly before Election Day and following a lengthy three-hour interview with the 45th President and now 47th President.

The billionaire real estate mogul crushed Kamala Harris in a fashion, frankly, nobody expected. Many expected Trump to win, but I'm not sure anyone thought he'd also win the popular vote.

Joe Rogan celebrates Donald Trump's win.

Rogan was certainly fired up following Trump's return to the Oval Office. The most popular podcaster in America was discussing the situation on "The Joe Rogan Experience" when he pulled out his phone to give Tony Hinchcliffe a call.

The media tried to use Hinchcliffe's joke about Puerto Rico to tank Trump's campaign. It clearly failed, and the two were more than excited on the phone.

"America is back, baby," Rogan told Hinchcliffe on the phone following Donald Trump cruising past Kamala Harris.

Hinchcliffe fired back with a super-charged, "Let's f*cking go!"

You can watch the fun moment unfold at the end of the clip below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's impossible to watch the clip above, and not think of this legendary moment from "The Hangover." We are so back! In the face of "It's so over," you realize that we've never been more back.

It's honestly incredible to see all the energy over the past few days. While some people are having absolutely unhinged public meltdowns, others feel like there's a rejuvenated spirit unfolding. We have women going viral on TikTok, college campuses were celebrating Trump's victory and I had an entire Republican watch party rocking.

No, I will not apologize for it, no matter how upset the woke snowflake brigade gets.

Joe Rogan likes to talk, but needing only four words to sum up Trump's victory was pretty on-point. No fat on the bone with that one. He thinks we're back, and I'd love to know if you agree. Hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.