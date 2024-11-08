Liberal Pundit Shares Disgusting Anti-Trump Tweet Comparing Him To Hitler

Liberal pundit Jen Rubin is going viral after sharing a truly disgusting tweet about President-elect Donald Trump.

The real estate billionaire will return to the White House as America's 47th President after beating Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

He didn't just win the electoral college. Trump won the national vote, and it's clear America spoke in overwhelming fashion.

Jen Rubin compares Donald Trump to Hitler.

As we've seen since Tuesday night, some people aren't handling Donald Trump's sweeping victory very well. The meltdowns and overreactions are both comical and troubling.

Rubin - a writer at The Washington Post and an MSNBC contributor - unleashed an incredibly gross tweet Thursday night. She thinks Donald Trump is the same as German dictator and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

"It is 1933. Hitler is in power. No time for a f*cking seminar on Democrats messaging errors," Rubin tweeted to her 710,000 followers.

As you'd expect, the responses to her stupid tweet were overwhelming against her, and many pointed out it's her exact mindset that is the problem.

Below is a collection of some of the comments people wrote back:

Yeah no need to figure out why over half the country is against you. That’s not important

Maybe he isn’t Hitler and that’s what democrats are getting wrong and a reason they lost?

Same refrain huh? No original content? *yawn*

Seek help

This is just unhinged

Delete your account. Seek professional help.

Rearranging the deck chairs in the Titanic?

This women actually believes this…. Wild

I really want to dunk on this but I truly feel sad that so many of our fellow Americans have deluded themselves into living a nightmare of their own creation.

Please keep it up. Triple down. Conservatives will hold power for a decade

She lost it a long time ago, folks. But we’re at next-level-something at this point

Comparing Donald Trump - a man with Jewish grandchildren and a Jewish daughter married to a Jewish man - is absolutely unacceptable behavior.

Adolf Hitler started the deadliest war in the history of humanity. As many as 85 million people might have died during WWII. Millions of Jews were murdered, the Nazis killed anyone who got in their way and the evil was on a scale the world had never seen before.

Millions of young American men had to rush across the globe to save the world, and we should all be grateful they did.

What about all of that is similar to Donald Trump in any kind of way? We all know the answer, and the answer is that it's not at all.

Whether you agree with Trump's politics or not, there's one thing we know for sure. He's not Adolf Hitler. How do we know? The man was already President once for four years, and nothing resembling Nazi Germany unfolded.

Now, he's returning to the White House with broad support of the American public. If you think it's comparable at all to Adolf Hitler and the atrocities of the Nazis, then you really need to put the phone down and go outside to touch some grass.

There's simply no excuse for this kind of rhetoric and it must be rejected. Trump isn't Hitler, the world isn't ending and America isn't falling about. Some people simply need to get a grip on reality. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.