Trump Floats Bold Plan For Iran As Fears Of War Skyrocket: DETAILS

President Donald Trump appears ready to go to great lengths to reach a nuclear deal with Iran.

The United States is currently negotiating with Iran to make sure the country's nuclear program never reaches a point where it can be weaponized.

All signs, as of publication, seem to indicate great progress is being made on a diplomatic solution. Trump has also maintained a military option remains on the table if talks fail. The latter option has already had pieces put in place if it's needed, including B-2 stealth bombers being staged at Diego Garcia.

Trump floats interesting idea amid talks with Iran.

Trump prides himself on being a deal-maker, and the situation with Iran would be an all-time deal for his administration if it's actually possible.

The President is so committed to getting something done that he's even open to meeting with Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Sure," Trump told TIME when asked point-blank if he's open to meeting with Khamenei or Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian. The United States officially hasn't had diplomatic relations with Iran since the early 1980s. Ties were severed shortly after the Iranian hostage crisis happened on November 4, 1979.

The American President meeting with Iranian leaders would be an unprecedented move in modern history. It's not that different from when Trump met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

However, Trump also made it clear a military strike is still very much a possibility. If it happens, the United States will do the heavy lifting - which is something I've talked about at length. The President also denied halting an Israeli attack and dismissed fears of Israel dragging America into a war.

"That's not right...No, it’s not right. I didn’t stop them. But I didn't make it comfortable for them, because I think we can make a deal without the attack. I hope we can. It's possible we'll have to attack because Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. But I didn't make it comfortable for them, but I didn't say no. Ultimately I was going to leave that choice to them, but I said I would much prefer a deal than bombs being dropped," Trump explained to TIME when addressing reports he halted an Israeli attack on Iran.

Trump further explained, "No, I didn’t say that. You asked if [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would] drag me in, like I’d go in unwillingly. No, I may go in very willingly if we can't get a deal. If we don't make a deal, I'll be leading the pack.

Trump's comments about America having to lead the way if a strike happens match the reality of the situation on the ground.

The only conventional weapon capable of taking out Iran's nuclear facilities buried deep under mountains is the GBU-57. It's a 30,000 bunker-buster that can only be carried by America's heavy bomber fleet. Specifically, it can be carried by the B-2 stealth bomber, and it's also believed it can be carried by America's next generation bomber, the B-21 Raider.

America's stealth bombers are among our nation's highest-guarded secrets. The technology is decades ahead of anything any other nation has. For that reason, the United States will never export it to another country. It's the exact same situation as the F-22 Raptor.

That means any bombing of Iranian facilities would have to be conducted by the United States Air Force. The strike package would include stealth bombers, F-18 fighter jets with electronic jamming gear and stealth fighters like the F-35 and F-22 in support roles to dominate the air space.

As I've previously written, Iran does have formidable air defense systems and a significant missile force. However, it's unlikely any Iranian defenses could stop an overwhelming American air campaign.

The good news is it sounds like a military strike is becoming increasingly less likely with every passing day. Trump meeting with the Iranian leadership would certainly be a wild moment, and it would also signify a throwing of relations. Again, we've seen similar attempts in the past with North Korea.

Of course, you never know what can happen in situations like this. The climb up the escalation ladder is incredibly unpredictable, and all options must be considered.

What do you think Trump should do with Iran? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.