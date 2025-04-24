Democrat Senator Demands Military Strike On Iran, But He's Playing A Dangerous Game: DETAILS

Democrat Senator John Fetterman seems eager for a massive military conflict with Iran.

President Donald Trump is currently pursuing a diplomatic solution to make sure that the Iranian regime can't get nuclear weapons.

Progress seems to be heading in a very positive direction as talks between the two sides continue. Trump has maintained a military option remains on the table if a diplomatic solution isn't possible.

It sounds like the Democrat Senator from Pennsylvania thinks Trump should ditch the talks and just start dropping bombs.

John Fetterman says the USA should bomb Iran.

Fetterman spoke with the Washington Free Beacon about the ongoing situation with Iran's nuclear program, which currently is not producing weapon-grade enriched uranium.

"Waste that sh*t. You're never going to be able to negotiate with that kind of regime that has been destabilizing the region for decades already, and now we have an incredible window, I believe, to do that, to strike and destroy Iran's nuclear facilities," Fetterman told the outlet.

The Democrat Senator also seemingly dismissed the idea that launching an unprecedented attack wouldn't spark further issues.

"And remember, all of these so-called experts were all wrong. You know, they've been saying for years and years Hezbollah was the ultimate badass that kept Israel in check, and we can't move on anything beyond that. [Hezbollah] couldn't fight for sh*t. And Hamas, literally, are just a bunch of tunnel rats with junkie rockets in the back of a Toyota truck. And now the Houthis have been effectively neutered as well. So what's left? You have Iran, and they have a nuclear facility, and it's clearly only for weapons.," Fetterman continued.

I hate to be the person who has to urge caution, but Fetterman is playing a bit of a dangerous game with the idea that bombing Iran will be incredibly easy.

Let's lay out the facts. There's only one country on the face of the Earth capable of hitting Iran's facilities buried deep under mountains.

The United States of America.

The reason why is simple. The bomb that can do it is the GBU-57, and it can only be carried by America's heavy bomber fleet. Specifically, the B-2 stealth bomber - which are currently staged at Diego Garcia - is equipped to carry the 30,000-pound bunker buster.

Despite what some people might think, Israel has zero capability to take out hardened underground facilities. The Israelis have zero long-range bombers, and while the F-35s we gave them are great stealth aircraft, they aren't capable of carrying heavy bombs. They could attack supply lines, early warning equipment, SAM sites and things of that nature with ease, but as the Israelis know, that is a band-aid approach that would likely only delay things a few months or up to a year. Any strike that doesn't take out the facilities under the mountains will not destroy the nuclear program.

Furthermore, a strike package necessary to hit all of Iran's nuclear sites would include the B-2 supported by F-18s equipped with electronic jamming equipment and F-22s and F-35s in support roles. We're talking about the kind of air power not seen in modern times against a single target.

Now, as for Iran's defenses and possible retaliation options, both are formidable. Iran has modern air defense systems capable of taking out non-stealth aircraft. These include the Bavar-373 and the Russian-produced S-300. It's also believed Iran has Chinese-produced air defense systems as well. Could American stealth capabilities defeat all of that? It's absolutely possible and probably even probable. However, it's insanely risky, and you never know what will happen once bombs start falling.

Finally, Iran's major deterrent isn't its non-weaponized (as of now) nuclear program. It's an incredibly large missile force capable of targeting American allies across the region and our bases across the Middle East.

What happens if Iran decides to retaliate against Saudi oil production? Again, you can never fully predict what happens once the first shot is fired, and that's a lesson America has had to learn the painful way several times over the past couple of decades. Combat rarely goes exactly as planned, and seeing how American blood and treasure are tasked with actually doing it, we should think a bit harder than "waste that sh*t" rhetoric.

President Donald Trump might decide to hit Iran. He might not if there continues to be progress towards a diplomatic solution. Either way, people need to go into the situation with their eyes wide open about the risks and the incredible scale of what it would take for a successful attack on Iran's nuclear program. Do you think America should bomb Iran? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.